Boxing: Former sports minister Anurag Thakur to contest BFI polls

Anurag Thakur, the former Indian Union Minister for Sports, is all set to contest the upcoming Boxing Federation of India elections.

The BFI elections to elect a fresh executive committee is slated to take place on March 28, 2025 later this month.

As per reports, Thakur has put his hat in the ring as a representative of his home state – Himachal Pradesh.

Thakur, a former president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India, however is not an elected member of the Himachal Pradesh Boxing Association.

While it is unclear as to what post Thakur would be contesting for, Hindustan Times reported that he'll likely be in contention for the President's spot given his stature.

Last week, Vijender Singh – India's Olympic medallist from the 2012 London Games – had expressed his desire to contest for Boxing Federation of India's top spot.

"I will be filing the nominations and will contest for BFI's President's post," Vijender had told The Bridge.

Thakur's fray into the polls means that the two members of the country's ruling Bhartiya Janta Party will possibly go head to head in the polls.

The tenure of the erstwhile BFI President Ajay Singh ended in February last month.

The Indian Olympic Association had then appointed an ad-hoc committee to run daily affairs of BFI due to delay in hosting the elections. The move was later stayed by a Delhi High Court order.