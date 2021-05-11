Mr India bodybuilder Senthil Kumaran Selvarajan passes away

Mr. India and famous bodybuilder Senthil Kumaran Selvarajan passed away after reportedly suffering a heart attack. The news of his death comes as major shock after the sudden demise of another bodybuilder Jagdish Lad, a week ago.



Selvarajan, the bodybuilder from Tamil Nadu won Mr. India and placed second at the Sheru Classic back in 2013. He was well-respected in the Indian bodybuilding fraternity and a man who showed plenty of potential.





Selvarajan was quite active on social media and he used to motivate his followers. In his final post on his Instagram handle, he showcased a man with big dreams of hitting the international stage and pursuing his bodybuilding passion to the fullest.



Selvarajan is survived by his wife and son. Last month, Selvarajan had also posted a before and after picture of himself, where he showed the change in him from after the first phase of coronavirus lockdown to just before the second phase of the lockdown.