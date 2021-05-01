Mr. India bodybuilder Jagdish Lad dies of COVID-19

International bodybuilder and Mr. India famed Jagdish Lad, passed away on Friday at the age of 34 after being diagnosed with COVID. Lad hailed from Baroda, and passed away there. The 'Bharat Shri' title winner is survived by his wife and daughter.



A few years ago, he had moved to Navi Mumbai where he used to manage a local gym. He was originally from Kundal village in Sangli district. Lad had won a silver medal in the World Championship and a gold medal in the Mr. India competition.





In an interview with Times of India, an international bodybuilder Sameer Dabilkar told, "He had left bodybuilding four years back. Due to the lockdown, he was struggling financially. He and the bodybuilder here, Lakhan, both didn't get proper treatment and died due to this reason. Even his wife has covid. His landlord was not allowing them to vacate their house in Baroda because he didn't have money to pay rent. If covid strikes us bodybuilders, who have a high level of immunity, it can strike anyone. Bodybuilders aren't Gods, we too can get affected deeply by covid."



Lad has represented his residence state Maharashtra and India in a number of body-building contests. He had won 'Mr India' title amongst many different achievements. He had additionally received a silver medal within the World Championship.



