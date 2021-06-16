Kashmiri bodybuilder Imtiyaz Dar is inspiring youth of Kashmir through his journey

Succeeding in any one field in your life takes a lot of skill, determination and energy. Imagine succeeding in two fields equally? Insane, right?



But not for the 28-year-old from Kashmir, Imtiyaz Dar, who has turned into a successful fitness trainer and entrepreneur at a very young age.

Hailing from Narbal, Srinagar, Imtiyaz was born in the year 1993 to a business family. He was attracted to fitness and the things attached to it pretty early on in his life. But, never did a young Imtiyaz thought that he will turn into one of the most well-known fitness trainer and coach in the industry.

Belonging to a business family, Imtiyaz could have easily decided to join his family business and lived a comfortable life. But, he decided to take a plunge into the fitness industry purely because of his passion.

Today Imtiyaz is a well-known face in the Kashmir valley and is seen as an inspiration for the youth. Having established himself as a successful fitness coach and trainer, he has even helped many youths in the valley by providing them financial assistance and bodybuilding, fitness tips both online and offline.

Besides, he has also successfully helped his family expand their business Kash Woods, which is now one of the biggest timber manufacturing mills in the town of Narbal. He admits that the lessons he learnt while being involved in the business immensely helped him in his journey in the fitness industry.

Imtiyaz Dar maintains that he wants to help the youth of Kashmir through his works and help make a difference in their lives.