New initiative to elevate Indian basketball

Gautham Kapur, co-founder of Brown Ballers and a former NBA manager, is spearheading an initiative to foster collaboration with the Indian diaspora and the subcontinent through basketball.

BFI President Aadhavarjuna met with Gautham Kapur, co-founder of Brown Ballers, and Vivek Ranadive, Chairperson of the Sacramento Kings, to discuss the National Star Basketball League and strategies to elevate the sport of basketball in India to greater heights.

Exciting New Facelift on the Horizon



The National Star Basketball League, a new league set to be launched by Basketball Federation of India (BFI) is set to receive a facelift courtesy of the Brown Ballers. They aim to contribute to the league by sending talented players which is expected to significantly boost the profile of basketball in India.

This initiative builds upon strategic tie-ups between The International Basketball Federation (FIBA) and the Indian National Team while also now collaborating with The Brown Ballers to organize and participate in tournaments in India.

Additionally, it involves bringing Indian players to North America for increased exposure and opportunities to compete at the highest level.



Gautam Kapur firmly believes that initiatives like this would elevate Indian basketball to new heights, fostering more young talent through increased global exposure to the sport.

Who are Brown Ballers?



Brown Ballers (formerly India Rising) achieved a major upset victory in The Basketball Tournament (TBT), held annually in the United States. The 64-team spectacle saw Brown Ballers, seeded 8th, claim victory in ESPN's $1 Million Basketball Tournament.

The organisation also serves as a platform to showcase the talents of coloured athletes from around the world, providing them opportunities for exposure and participation in some of the largest competitions.

More support

Vivek Ranadive, the first Indian owner of an NBA team (the Sacramento Kings), not only promotes basketball in the United States but also supports grassroots development of the sport worldwide, particularly in India.



During his meeting with Aadhav Arjuna, Vivek expressed his unwavering support for the advancement of basketball in India, especially regarding the National Star Basketball League.



In a significant move, Matina Kolokotronis, COO of the Sacramento Kings, will collaborate with the BFI on future projects. The BFI's Global Advisory Board has appointed Matina as an honorary member, emphasizing their mutual commitment to strengthening the sport in India.