BFI set to launch National Star Basketball League for men and women

The Basketball Federation of India (BFI) is set to launch two national-level leagues - National Star Basketball League 3x3 and 5x5.

In both the leagues international players - men and women along with their Indian counterparts - will be in action.

Besides the two senior-level leagues, the BFI will organise the national U-23 Pro League for men and women, and a league each for the national college and school for boys and girls in both the half and full-court formats.

The BFI will fully own the leagues and is currently searching for an organising partner through a selection process to host the National Star Basketball League in 3x3 and 5x5 formats.

The organising partner will be given a seven-year license to run the leagues.

The BFI has already invited bids for the leagues, and it has also set criteria to find the organising partner.

The BFI will form a governing and audit council for the league, where a minimum of eight teams will participate in the 5x5 format. Similarly, a minimum of 12 teams in both men's and women's sections will compete in the 3x3 format.

About the leagues, the BFI president Aadhav Arjuna said, "We wish to revolutionize basketball in India. I am delighted to announce the launch of NSBL, an initiative that marks a significant milestone and a massive leap forward in the history of Indian basketball."

"The 100% ownership of NSBL will stay with BFI. By fostering leagues at various tiers, BFI aims to provide abundant opportunities for players of all ages and skill levels, thereby creating a robust ecosystem for basketball development. The pinnacle of this vision is the National Star Basketball League of India, a premier platform that promises not just exposure but also enhanced career prospects for players," he added.