Basketball
Basketball Olympics Qualifiers: India 48-35 Syria in 2nd Half — Live Score, Updates, Blog
India's basketball team have qualified for the Olympics only once, in 1980. They begin their quest to reach the 2024 Paris Olympics in the FIBA Olympic Pre-Qualifying Tournament Asia 2023. Follow Live:
The Indian men’s basketball team begin their quest to qualify for the 2024 Paris Olympics as they face hosts Syria in the first match of the FIBA Olympic Pre-Qualifying Tournament Asia 2023 on Saturday.
The team that finishes on top of the table in the Asian leg of the FIBA Olympic Pre-Qualifying Tournament will advance to the final FIBA Olympic qualifying tournament scheduled in 2024. Kazakhstan, Bahrain, Indonesia and Saudi Arabia are the other teams in the Asian zone.
Follow Live:
Live Updates
- 12 Aug 2023 6:07 PM GMT
Bhriguvanshi's 3-pointer gets India underway in 2nd half
Second half begins. And it's captain Vishesh Bhriguvanshi who gives the clarion call in this half with a 3-pointer! The Syrian crowd may be vociferous, but the real battle is being fought on the court by the Indian attackers.
- 12 Aug 2023 5:48 PM GMT
End of 1st Half: India 48-35 Syria
It's been a topsy turvy first half. India's attack looked unstoppable in the 1st quarter, but has looked suspect in the 2nd. Syria have done well to come back in Q2. Pranav's moments of magic the difference between the two sides still. And fittingly, just as the buzzer goes for half time, it is Pranav again who jumps up from nowhere to basket!
India lead by 13 points at Half Time
- 12 Aug 2023 5:40 PM GMT
Pranav Prince (14 points) the undisputed star of the match so far
Even as Syria continue to come back into the game, it's Prince who remains a thorn in their side. Prince shoots from the right again. It's a 3-pointer! India's lead increases to 16. We go into the final timeout of the 1st half.
- 12 Aug 2023 5:32 PM GMT
IND 43-30 SYR after 15 minutes
Syria have taken an 11-7 lead in Q2. India domination in Q1 still keeps them ahead on final score. A few errors show in India's attacks now.
- 12 Aug 2023 5:27 PM GMT
Syria bounce back, IND 33-21 after 13 minutes
Syria were staring down the barrel after Q1, but they have scored a few good points in Q2. A 3-pointer for them reduces the gap to 12 points. India still runaway leaders, but they'd do well to stop this tide.
- 12 Aug 2023 5:22 PM GMT
IND 31-16 after 1st quarter
It's been all India in this first quarter!
Here's the stats from India's starters:
- 12 Aug 2023 5:18 PM GMT
Pranav Prince dominates Syria
Syria have been boxed in! Amjyot scores, Harsh Dagar scores, but it's Pranav is someone who Syria have no answer for.
- 12 Aug 2023 5:13 PM GMT
IND 19-10 SYR after 8 minutes
Syria bounce back with a series of points, but then it's Prince again who wafts in through the Syrian defence to score a 2-pointer. India have a 9-point lead at 19-10 as Syria take a timeout.
- 12 Aug 2023 5:05 PM GMT
Prince shows excellent defence, India hold on to lead
Prince with some super defence helps India hold on to their lead even as Syria look to bounce back egged on by their crowd's ferocious drumbeats.
IND 10-4 SYR after 4 minutes