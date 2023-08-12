Asian Games
:
Days
:
Hours
:
Mins
 
Secs
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Basketball

Basketball Olympics Qualifiers: India 48-35 Syria in 2nd Half — Live Score, Updates, Blog

India's basketball team have qualified for the Olympics only once, in 1980. They begin their quest to reach the 2024 Paris Olympics in the FIBA Olympic Pre-Qualifying Tournament Asia 2023. Follow Live:

Basketball Olympics Qualifiers: India 48-35 Syria in 2nd Half — Live Score, Updates, Blog
X

The Indian team are taking on Syria in the first match. (Twitter/BFI_basketball)

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 12 Aug 2023 6:09 PM GMT

The Indian men’s basketball team begin their quest to qualify for the 2024 Paris Olympics as they face hosts Syria in the first match of the FIBA Olympic Pre-Qualifying Tournament Asia 2023 on Saturday.

The team that finishes on top of the table in the Asian leg of the FIBA Olympic Pre-Qualifying Tournament will advance to the final FIBA Olympic qualifying tournament scheduled in 2024. Kazakhstan, Bahrain, Indonesia and Saudi Arabia are the other teams in the Asian zone.

Follow Live:

Live Updates

2023-08-12 16:09:52
>Load More
BasketballBasketball Federation of IndiaOlympicsOlympic Qualifiers
Next Story
Similar Posts
X
X