Basketball Olympics Qualifiers: India 48-35 Syria in 2nd Half — Live Score, Updates, Blog

The Indian men’s basketball team begin their quest to qualify for the 2024 Paris Olympics as they face hosts Syria in the first match of the FIBA Olympic Pre-Qualifying Tournament Asia 2023 on Saturday.

The team that finishes on top of the table in the Asian leg of the FIBA Olympic Pre-Qualifying Tournament will advance to the final FIBA Olympic qualifying tournament scheduled in 2024. Kazakhstan, Bahrain, Indonesia and Saudi Arabia are the other teams in the Asian zone.

Follow Live: