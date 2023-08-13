Basketball
Basketball Olympics Qualifiers 2023 LIVE: India 50-36 Indonesia in Q3 — Live Score, Updates, Blog
India are facing Indonesia in the Asian qualifiers for the 2024 Paris Olympics. Can they make it a 2nd win in a row? Follow Live:
The Indian men’s basketball team are facing Indonesia in the FIBA Olympic Pre-Qualifying Tournament Asia 2023 on Sunday. Having beaten higher-ranked Syria already, India will be looking to make it two in two. The first half ended with India scoring a flurry of points to lead 50-36.
The team that finishes on top of the table in the Asian leg of the FIBA Olympic Pre-Qualifying Tournament will advance to the final FIBA Olympic qualifying tournament scheduled in 2024.
Follow Live:
Live Updates
- 13 Aug 2023 3:25 PM GMT
24' - India regain 14-point lead
Prince misses, but Bhriguvanshi is there to score off the rebound. India regain a semblance of control with a series of 4 points. Hafeez then gets a free point off a foul to take India's lead back to 14.
- 13 Aug 2023 3:22 PM GMT
Indonesia begin Q3 with a bang, IND 50-41 INA
Second half begins. With a 3-pointer for Indonesia! Then it's another 2-pointer in transition. Indonesia begin the 2nd half with 5 points!
- 13 Aug 2023 3:06 PM GMT
End of 1st Half: India 50-36 Indonesia
Muthu Krishnan's darting runs keep hurting Indonesia. Sekhon scores a 2-pointer off his pass as India move to 50 points. Daylight now between the two teams.
Indonesia get a free shot as the 1st half comes to a close, but misses! Nothing going right for them now. As the half-time hooter goes, it's India who lead 50-36.
- 13 Aug 2023 3:03 PM GMT
Scoring progression
2 minutes remain in the first half. India have found a new hero today - Arvind Kumar Muthu Krishnan! It's the unlikely hero from Tamil Nadu who is stinging Indonesia.
- 13 Aug 2023 2:58 PM GMT
16' - IND 40-28 INA, Bhriguvanshi leads from front
Like yesterday, India are on the back foot in Q2. Endurance a factor surely. Bhriguvanshi leads an attack, is in the thick of it, but rests for a second after the attack fails. Signs of tiredness?
A few seconds later, Bhriguvanshi comes up with a captain's effort. He takes India's lead to double digits with a 2-pointer.
- 13 Aug 2023 2:51 PM GMT
13' - Indonesia come out blazing in Q2
Indonesia come out fired up in Q2. Back-to-back 3 points brings the lead down to just 6 points. India's lead looked comfortable at the end of Q1, but suddenly they look under threat again.
IND 32-26 INA
- 13 Aug 2023 2:47 PM GMT
End of Q1: India lead 25-16
A 9-point gap opens up as we head into the 2nd quarter.
- 13 Aug 2023 2:40 PM GMT
India's pace burns Indonesia, IND 23-16 INA after 9 minutes
Annadurai and Hafeez the most productive players for India so far. Indonesia committing a lot of turnovers, thus giving India's speedy forwards lot of chances. That should see Pranav Prince getting into the game more and more.
- 13 Aug 2023 2:39 PM GMT
Pranav takes charge! IND 17-9 INA after 7 minutes
Some big points being scored on either side, India edging ahead on number of steals at the moment. The smaller but more agile Indian team - now led by the high-flying Pranav Prince in attack again - are scoring numerous points in transition!
IND 17-9 INA
- 13 Aug 2023 2:36 PM GMT
India take lead, IND 10-6 INA after 4 minutes
And the game turns on its head! Some swift attacks from India. Hafeez gets a series of points as India get into the lead!
No hostile atmosphere like yesterday today.