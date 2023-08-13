Asian Games
Basketball

Basketball Olympics Qualifiers 2023 LIVE: India 50-36 Indonesia in Q3 — Live Score, Updates, Blog

India are facing Indonesia in the Asian qualifiers for the 2024 Paris Olympics. Can they make it a 2nd win in a row? Follow Live:

X

Pranav Prince in action; India's men's basketball team are looking to make it to their first Olympics in 44 years. (BFI)

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 13 Aug 2023 3:25 PM GMT

The Indian men’s basketball team are facing Indonesia in the FIBA Olympic Pre-Qualifying Tournament Asia 2023 on Sunday. Having beaten higher-ranked Syria already, India will be looking to make it two in two. The first half ended with India scoring a flurry of points to lead 50-36.

The team that finishes on top of the table in the Asian leg of the FIBA Olympic Pre-Qualifying Tournament will advance to the final FIBA Olympic qualifying tournament scheduled in 2024.

Follow Live:

Live Updates

2023-08-13 13:51:15
BasketballOlympicsParis Olympics
