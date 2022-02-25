India lose 64-88 against the Philippines in Asian Qualifiers FIBA Basketball 2023 World Cup LIVE: Scores, Updates, Results

After losing their first match against New Zealand by 101-46, the Indian Men's Sr. Basketball Team lost their second match of Asian Qualifiers for FIBA Basketball 2023 World Cup against the Philippines by 64-88.

While Rawat was India's top scorer against the Philippines, Sahaij Pratap Singh Sekhon was India's top scorer with 10 points against New Zealand.

It was another tough competition for the Indians as the Philippines are World No.23, while India is in the 80th position. The Indian team still needs to finish in the top three in their group to qualify for the second round of the qualifiers.

