Basketball
India lose 64-88 against the Philippines in Asian Qualifiers FIBA Basketball 2023 World Cup LIVE: Scores, Updates, Results
India and hosts Philippines faced each other in the second match of Asian Qualifiers for FIBA Basketball 2023 World Cup, today.
After losing their first match against New Zealand by 101-46, the Indian Men's Sr. Basketball Team lost their second match of Asian Qualifiers for FIBA Basketball 2023 World Cup against the Philippines by 64-88.
While Rawat was India's top scorer against the Philippines, Sahaij Pratap Singh Sekhon was India's top scorer with 10 points against New Zealand.
It was another tough competition for the Indians as the Philippines are World No.23, while India is in the 80th position. The Indian team still needs to finish in the top three in their group to qualify for the second round of the qualifiers.
Live Updates
- 25 Feb 2022 11:43 AM GMT
End of the live blog
Thank you for tuning in. A strong performance by the Philippines and India loses yet another match in the Asian Qualifiers for the FIBA Basketball 2023 World Cup.
- 25 Feb 2022 11:38 AM GMT
The Philippines win!
A very dominant performance by the Philippines. They win the match by 88-64 against India.
- 25 Feb 2022 11:37 AM GMT
- 25 Feb 2022 11:31 AM GMT
Final 2 minutes
Philippines with a strong lead.
- 25 Feb 2022 11:13 AM GMT
The fouls are going to cost India a lot
India who was looking good at the beginning of the 3Q is again trailing far behind the Philippines.
End of 3Q: score is 68-47.
- 25 Feb 2022 11:06 AM GMT
Ramos again!
The Philippines had a slow start to the 3Q but are still in the lead.
- 25 Feb 2022 10:59 AM GMT
Second half beings
Rawat to the rescue!