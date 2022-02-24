Log In
Log In
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Basketball

India lose 101-46 to New Zealand at the Asian Qualifiers of FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023: LIVE, Scores, Updates, Results

In the first match of the Asian Cup Qualifiers for the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023, India was up against New Zealand in the Philippines.

Indian basketball team (Source: India Basketball/Twitter)
X

Indian basketball team (Source: India Basketball/Twitter)

By

Soumya Bontra

Updated: 2022-02-24T14:11:55+05:30

Welcome to the live blog of the India vs New Zealand Asian Qualifiers match for the FIBA Basketball 2023 World Cup. This was the first match of the campaign for India, who have reached this stage courtesy of a big win over Iraq.

However, The Indian men's basketball team was crushed by the Tall Blacks, by a whopping margin of 101-46.

India will now face host Philippines on February 25, for Gameday 2.

Follow live updates:

Live Updates

>Load More
Basketball 
Latest Videos
Next Story
Similar Posts
X
X