India lose 101-46 to New Zealand at the Asian Qualifiers of FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023: LIVE, Scores, Updates, Results

Welcome to the live blog of the India vs New Zealand Asian Qualifiers match for the FIBA Basketball 2023 World Cup. This was the first match of the campaign for India, who have reached this stage courtesy of a big win over Iraq.

However, The Indian men's basketball team was crushed by the Tall Blacks, by a whopping margin of 101-46.

India will now face host Philippines on February 25, for Gameday 2.

Follow live updates: