Basketball
India lose 101-46 to New Zealand at the Asian Qualifiers of FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023: LIVE, Scores, Updates, Results
In the first match of the Asian Cup Qualifiers for the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023, India was up against New Zealand in the Philippines.
Welcome to the live blog of the India vs New Zealand Asian Qualifiers match for the FIBA Basketball 2023 World Cup. This was the first match of the campaign for India, who have reached this stage courtesy of a big win over Iraq.
However, The Indian men's basketball team was crushed by the Tall Blacks, by a whopping margin of 101-46.
India will now face host Philippines on February 25, for Gameday 2.
Follow live updates:
Live Updates
- 24 Feb 2022 8:41 AM GMT
End of the live blog
Thank you for tuning in. We will be back for the India vs Philippines match, don't forget to tune in again.
- 24 Feb 2022 8:34 AM GMT
A 100 and a win!
New Zealand wins the match by a huge margin of 101-46 against India, in the first match of the Asian Qualifiers for the FIBA Basketball 2023 World Cup.
- 24 Feb 2022 8:06 AM GMT
Some poor passes from India in the 3rd quarter
New Zealand with a massive lead of 63-31.
- 24 Feb 2022 7:55 AM GMT
Second half begins!
Hopefully, India will make a strong comeback from here.