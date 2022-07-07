CWG Begin In
Basketball

FIBA 3x3 Asia Cup 2022: India's Games- Scores, Updates, Live Blog, Results

Follow us for all the LIVE updates from India's qualifying games in the FIBA 3x3 Asia Cup

FIBA 3x3 Asia Cup 2022: Indias Games- Scores, Updates, Live Blog, Results
X

FIBA 3x3 Asia Cup- India Men's Team.

By

Pritish Raj

Updated: 2022-07-07T17:43:45+05:30

Indian Senior Men's and Women's team kick off their FIBA 3x3 Asia Cup campaign today.

Men's Team matches:

India 21-15 Palestine

India v Turkeminstan (Upcoming)

Women's Team matches:

India 22-1 Palestine

India v New Zealand (Upcoming)

Both the teams have won their respective games and will look to seal their place in the main draw after winning the 2nd game.

Follow here and stay tuned for all the updates.

Live Updates

