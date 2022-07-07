Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Basketball
FIBA 3x3 Asia Cup 2022: India's Games- Scores, Updates, Live Blog, Results
Follow us for all the LIVE updates from India's qualifying games in the FIBA 3x3 Asia Cup
Indian Senior Men's and Women's team kick off their FIBA 3x3 Asia Cup campaign today.
Men's Team matches:
India 21-15 Palestine
India v Turkeminstan (Upcoming)
Women's Team matches:
India 22-1 Palestine
India v New Zealand (Upcoming)
Both the teams have won their respective games and will look to seal their place in the main draw after winning the 2nd game.
Follow here and stay tuned for all the updates.
Live Updates
