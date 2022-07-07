FIBA 3x3 Asia Cup 2022: India's Games- Scores, Updates, Live Blog, Results

Indian Senior Men's and Women's team kick off their FIBA 3x3 Asia Cup campaign today.

Men's Team matches:

India 21-15 Palestine

India v Turkeminstan (Upcoming)

Women's Team matches:

India 22-1 Palestine

India v New Zealand (Upcoming)

Both the teams have won their respective games and will look to seal their place in the main draw after winning the 2nd game.

Follow here and stay tuned for all the updates.