Basketball
FIBA 3x3 Asia Cup 2022: Preview, India Squad, Where to Watch, Live stream
All you need to know about FIBA 3x3 Asia Cup 2022.
The Indian Senior Men's Basketball team will be taking part in the FIBA 3x3 Asia Cup which is set to commence on Wednesday in Singapore. A total of 30 teams from across Asia will be vying for the top prize in the Men's tournament.
Sixth seeded India is placed in Qualifying Draw E against 25th seeded Palestinian Territory and 15th seeded Turkmenistan. India's matches are on the 7th of July against both aforementioned teams.
In the Women's tournament, the Indian team is seeded 10th and will be facing the likes of Palestinian Territory (20th seed) and New Zealand (th seed). The Women's matches too will be played on 7th July.
A special prize in the form of a slot at the 2023 FIBA 3x3 World Cup up for grabs for the winners of the 3x3 Asia Cup. The opening match of the tournament will be played between Kazakhstan and Papua New Guinea in the Women's tournament.
Indian men's Squad:
Manik
Vishesh Bhriguvanshi
Prashant Singh Rawat
Sahaij Pratap Singh Sekhon
Indian women's Squad:
Aneesha Cleetus
Sreekala Rani
Pushpa Senthil Kumar
Dharshini Thirunavukkarasu
Schedule
Both the Men's and Women's teams begin their journey on the 7th of July, with both sides playing Palestinian Territory for their openers.
Where to watch?
The matches will be live streamed on the FIBA 3x3 YouTube channel. You can catch all the live action on there.