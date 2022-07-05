FIBA 3x3 Asia Cup 2022: Preview, India Squad, Where to Watch, Live stream

The Indian Senior Men's Basketball team will be taking part in the FIBA 3x3 Asia Cup which is set to commence on Wednesday in Singapore. A total of 30 teams from across Asia will be vying for the top prize in the Men's tournament.



Sixth seeded India is placed in Qualifying Draw E against 25 th seeded Palestinian Territory and 15 th seeded Turkmenistan. India's matches are on the 7 th of July against both aforementioned teams.

In the Women's tournament, the Indian team is seeded 10th and will be facing the likes of Palestinian Territory (20th seed) and New Zealand (th seed). The Women's matches too will be played on 7th July.



A special prize in the form of a slot at the 2023 FIBA 3x3 World Cup up for grabs for the winners of the 3x3 Asia Cup. The opening match of the tournament will be played between Kazakhstan and Papua New Guinea in the Women's tournament.

Indian men's Squad:

Manik

Vishesh Bhriguvanshi

Prashant Singh Rawat

Sahaij Pratap Singh Sekhon

Indian women's Squad:

Aneesha Cleetus

Sreekala Rani

Pushpa Senthil Kumar

Dharshini Thirunavukkarasu

Schedule

Both the Men's and Women's teams begin their journey on the 7th of July, with both sides playing Palestinian Territory for their openers.

Where to watch?

The matches will be live streamed on the FIBA 3x3 YouTube channel. You can catch all the live action on there.