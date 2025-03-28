FIBA 3x3 Asia Cup: India men's team ends 12-year hiatus to reach quarter-finals

The Indian men's 3*3 basketball team continued their impressive run to grab a spot in the quarter-final stage after a long wait of 12 years at the 2025 FIBA 3*3 Asia Cup in Singapore on Friday.

Indin players showed a high-spirited game throughout the day, starting with an upset win (21-18) against Chinese Taipei in the first match and then pushing the former medalist Chinese team (19-21) to the corners.

Arvind Muthu, who was off-colour in the qualify rounds, showed his experience and returned to form in the group stage, winning 19 points across two games and showcasing his flexible footwork against the defenders.

India shows solid Fighting Spirit

India started the day with the match against 7th seeded Chinese Taipei, who put up a scrappy physical play to attract fouls and trouble the India's offence but Muthu's swift movement helped India to bounce back.

With this win, the Indian team confirmed their spot in the quarterfinals after 12 years and this will be just their second representation in the knockout stage since the inaugural edition in 2013.

The Indian team then moved on to the final group game against the mighty China. Both the teams had a cautious start and matched each other.

Then, the Indian team used some good teamwork to gain a good lead from the middle phase, but they could not continue that and conceded two quick 2-pointers to lose their lead in the final phase.

Eventually, the Chinese team edged past India, 21-19, in a highly physical game, thanks to a final minute 2-pointer from Hanyu Guo.

The team will now move to the next round on Sunday, starting with the quarterfinal against a physically strong New Zealand team.