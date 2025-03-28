Basketball
FIBA 3*3 Asia Cup 2025 Live: Indian men's team advance to quarterfinal after 12 years- Blog, Scores, Updates
Catch all the live updates from the main draw of the 2025 FIBA 3*3 Asia Cup in Singapore on Friday.
FIBA 3*3 Asia Cup 2025 Live: The Indian men's team will be in action for their main draw matches of the 2025 FIBA 3*3 Asia Cup in Singapore on Friday.
The Indian team had a great campaign so far at this tournament as they clinched a win in all three matches of the qualifying draw and topped the group to grab a spot in the main draw.
They are placed in Group B of the main draw alongside Chinese Taipei and China. The top two teams from the group will progress to the quarterfinal of the competition.
Catch all the live updates here:
Live Updates
- 28 March 2025 9:30 AM GMT
Up Next: India Men Vs China at 5:45 PM IST
This will be the fourth meeting between the two sides.
Head-to-head record: India 0-3 China
India has never won against China and has lost the three matches, including the Asian Games 2023, where China just marginally edged past India.
Both teams have already qualified for the quarterfinals, and the winner of this match will top the group to have a comparatively easier draw in the next round.
- 28 March 2025 9:16 AM GMT
India team qualifies for the quarterfinal after 12 years
Indian men's 3*3 basketball team took a hard-fought win against the higher ranked Chinese Taipei to qualify for the quarterfinal with one game in left.
Final score: India 21-18 Chinese Taipei
- 28 March 2025 9:06 AM GMT
10' A crucial interception from Pranav to make an easy assist for Harsh
Indian Men 21-18 Chinese Taipei
- 28 March 2025 9:03 AM GMT
9' A brilliant play from India to take a good lead
Indian Men 15-19 Chinese Taipei
- 28 March 2025 9:01 AM GMT
7' A 2-pointer from the Chinese Taipei player to take a sight kar
Indian Men 13-12 Chinese Taipei
- 28 March 2025 8:59 AM GMT
6' India levels the score with a brilliant conversation from Aravindh
Indian Men 11-11 Chinese Taipei
- 28 March 2025 8:54 AM GMT
4' both the teams are playing a scrappy physical play
Indian Men 5-5 Chinese Taipei
- 28 March 2025 8:50 AM GMT
2' Chinese Taipei takes a slight lead with few 1- pointers
Indian Men 2-4 Chinese Taipei
- 28 March 2025 8:47 AM GMT
1' Chinese Taipei starts with a 1- pointer
Indian Men 0-1 Chinese Taipei
- 28 March 2025 8:15 AM GMT
First Up: Indian Men Vs Chinese Taipei at 2:15 PM IST
The Indian team will face Chinese Taipei in the first match of the group stage.
Head-to-head record: India 0-1 Chinese Taipei
This will be the second meeting between the two sides. Chinese Taipei took a big win against India in their last mwtting way back in 2017.