Basketball

FIBA 3*3 Asia Cup 2025 Live: Indian men's team advance to quarterfinal after 12 years- Blog, Scores, Updates

Catch all the live updates from the main draw of the 2025 FIBA 3*3 Asia Cup in Singapore on Friday.

FIBA Asia Cup
The Indian men's 3*3 Basketball team thumped South Korea in the first match of the FIBA 3*3 Asia Cup 2025. (Photo Credits: FIBA)

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 28 March 2025 9:30 AM GMT

FIBA 3*3 Asia Cup 2025 Live: The Indian men's team will be in action for their main draw matches of the 2025 FIBA 3*3 Asia Cup in Singapore on Friday.

The Indian team had a great campaign so far at this tournament as they clinched a win in all three matches of the qualifying draw and topped the group to grab a spot in the main draw.

They are placed in Group B of the main draw alongside Chinese Taipei and China. The top two teams from the group will progress to the quarterfinal of the competition.

Catch all the live updates here:

Live Updates

2025-03-28 08:00:16
FIBABasketballAsian Championship
