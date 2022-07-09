FIBA 3x3 Asia Cup 2022: India's group stage games: Scores, Updates, Live Blog, Results

While the women's team was ousted during their qualifying run, the men's team now face the likes of Mongolia and the Republic of Korea in order to advance into the knockout stages.

The men won their first qualifying game against Palestinian Territory with a comfortable score line of 21-15. However, the match-up against Turkmenistan was a closely contested affair. Fortunately, India came out as the winner with a score of 20-19.

The men in blue will have to be amongst the top two teams in Pool A at the end of their group matches if they want to qualify for the knockout stages of the FIBA 3x3 Asia Cup 2022. Do you think India can go far in this bite-sized, yet utterly entertaining tournament?

Stay tuned for all the live updates around the fixtures!