Indian Men qualify for FIBA 3x3 Asia Cup main draw after the exit of the women's team

India had a mixed day at the ongoing FIBA 3x3 Asia Cup in Singapore as the Men's team qualified for the main draw after 5 years. India defeated Palestine 21-15 in their first game and then scripted a brilliant comeback against Turkmenistan to win the second game 20-19.

After defeating Palestine earlier in the day, the Indian men's team beats Turkmenistan 20-19 in the very last second to seal their spot in the main draw of the FIBA 3x3 Asia Cup!

India will play in Pool A along with Mongolia and the Republic of Korea. India will look to better their best performance of reaching the quarter-finals in 2013.



India will have to finish in the top two among 3 teams to qualify for the knockouts.

Indian women's started the campaign with a dominating win against Palestine with a 22-1 scoreline but they lost a strong New Zealand by 17-9. India won the inaugural 3x3 Asia cup held in Doha.