Basketball
Indian Men qualify for FIBA 3x3 Asia Cup main draw after the exit of the women's team
Indian men's team defeated Turkmenistan 20-19 in a tight game to qualify for the main draw while the women's team exited after losing to New Zealand.
India had a mixed day at the ongoing FIBA 3x3 Asia Cup in Singapore as the Men's team qualified for the main draw after 5 years. India defeated Palestine 21-15 in their first game and then scripted a brilliant comeback against Turkmenistan to win the second game 20-19.
India will play in Pool A along with Mongolia and the Republic of Korea. India will look to better their best performance of reaching the quarter-finals in 2013.
India will have to finish in the top two among 3 teams to qualify for the knockouts.
Indian women's started the campaign with a dominating win against Palestine with a 22-1 scoreline but they lost a strong New Zealand by 17-9. India won the inaugural 3x3 Asia cup held in Doha.
