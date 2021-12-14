Log In
Badminton

BWF World Championships LIVE : Day 3 - Updates, Results, Scores, Blog

Follow us for all the LIVE updates from day 3 of the BWF World Championships 2021.

PV Sindhu winning the 2019 World Championships (Source: BWF)
By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 2021-12-14T14:15:01+05:30

Welcome to The Bridge's LIVE Blog from Day 3 of the BWF World Championships 2021

Only 2 wins so far for India in the BWF World Championships 2021. Today is the big day though, with all the big names including PV Sindhu, Kidambi Srikanth, Satwik-Chirag and the young Lakshya Sen in action.

While Sindhu and Satwik-Chirag had a bye in the first round, the young Sen got a walkover. Srikanth, on the other hand, notched up India's first win of this edition defeating Spain's Pablo Abian in straight games.

What do the Indian shuttlers have in store today?

Stay tuned for all the latest updates!

Live Updates

Badminton BWF World Championships 
