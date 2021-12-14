BWF World Championships LIVE : Day 3 - Updates, Results, Scores, Blog

Welcome to The Bridge's LIVE Blog from Day 3 of the BWF World Championships 2021

Only 2 wins so far for India in the BWF World Championships 2021. Today is the big day though, with all the big names including PV Sindhu, Kidambi Srikanth, Satwik-Chirag and the young Lakshya Sen in action.

While Sindhu and Satwik-Chirag had a bye in the first round, the young Sen got a walkover. Srikanth, on the other hand, notched up India's first win of this edition defeating Spain's Pablo Abian in straight games.

What do the Indian shuttlers have in store today?

Stay tuned for all the latest updates!