Badminton
BWF World Championships LIVE : Day 3 - Updates, Results, Scores, Blog
Follow us for all the LIVE updates from day 3 of the BWF World Championships 2021.
Welcome to The Bridge's LIVE Blog from Day 3 of the BWF World Championships 2021
Only 2 wins so far for India in the BWF World Championships 2021. Today is the big day though, with all the big names including PV Sindhu, Kidambi Srikanth, Satwik-Chirag and the young Lakshya Sen in action.
While Sindhu and Satwik-Chirag had a bye in the first round, the young Sen got a walkover. Srikanth, on the other hand, notched up India's first win of this edition defeating Spain's Pablo Abian in straight games.
What do the Indian shuttlers have in store today?
Stay tuned for all the latest updates!
Live Updates
- 14 Dec 2021 8:45 AM GMT
Nope, No surprise
Saurabh Sharma and Anousha Parikh go down 8-21, 18-21 to Malaysia's Tan and Lai. This was always going to be a tough ask for the Indians, but they did put up a decent fight in the second game.
Yet another loss against India's name in this edition of the BWF World Championships.
- 14 Dec 2021 8:43 AM GMT
17-19
Saurabh-Anoushka are still hanging on this by a thread. They trail 17-19. Is there a surprise here?
- 14 Dec 2021 8:40 AM GMT
Anoushka-Saurabh hit back
5 straight points for the Indians and they have reduced the deficit to 15-17.
- 14 Dec 2021 8:38 AM GMT
7-point lead
Okay, this has slipped away quickly. 7 points in a row post the break for the Malaysians and the Indians look down and out. 17-10 lead.
- 14 Dec 2021 8:36 AM GMT
3-point lead
The Malaysians have pressed on the accelerator and Anoushka-Saurabh have fallen behind 10-14.
- 14 Dec 2021 8:34 AM GMT
Advantage, Malaysia
Tan and Lia edge ahead right at the stroke of the mid-game interval. The Indians played out of their skin to keep this close. Can they push this into a decider?
- 14 Dec 2021 8:33 AM GMT
Equalised!
The Malaysians have finally caught up at 10-10. So will have the advantage at the break?
- 14 Dec 2021 8:27 AM GMT
Saurabh-Anoushka LEAD
The Indians have raced to a 6-4 lead out of nowhere. Good play from the Indians so far.
- 14 Dec 2021 8:26 AM GMT
Tight start to game 2
The Indians have matched the Malaysians shot to shot in game number 2. 4-4.
- 14 Dec 2021 8:21 AM GMT
Easy Peasy!
The Malaysians take the first game without breaking a sweat. 21-8 in just 12 minutes and Anoushka-Saurabh look deflated.