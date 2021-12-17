Log In
Badminton

BWF World Championships Quarterfinal LIVE - PV Sindhu in action - Updates, Results, Scores, Blog, Medal

Follow us for all the LIVE updates from the Quarterfinal of BWF World Championships 2021.

PV Sindhu
X

PV Sindhu (Source: BWF)

By

The Bridge Desk

Published: 17 Dec 2021 7:25 AM GMT

Welcome to The Bridge's LIVE Blog from the Quarterfinal of BWF World Championships 2021

For the first time in history, four Indians have made it to the final eight of the BWF World Championships, including 3 in men's singles. It certainly has been a dream run for the Indian shuttlers, but can the quartet of PV Sindhu, Kidambi Srikanth, Lakshya Sen and HS Prannoy make this India's best-ever campaign with victories today?

Stay tuned for all the latest updates!

Badminton PV Sindhu Kidambi Srikanth HS Prannoy Lakshya Sen 
