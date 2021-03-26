Who is Eshan Naqvi? The actor who played the role of Parupalli Kashyap in the movie Saina?

The movie based on the life of Indian badminton star, Saina Nehwal, will hit the big screens today. The film is expected to capture the journey of Saina from her childhood to how she turned into the world-beater she is today.



While it is pretty well known that star actress Parineeti Chopra will don the role of Saina in the movie, it still remains unclear to many as to who is playing the role of Saina's husband Parupalli Kashyap. Well, the character of Kashyap in the movie will be played by a 29-year-old Bollywood debutant, Eshan Naqvi.







Who is Eshan Naqvi?



Hailing from the city of Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh, Eshan Naqvi was a very talented and passionate badminton player before he had to part ways with the sport due to a lower back injury. The son of a regional Sports Officer, Naqvi took up badminton pretty early in his life. In fact, he travelled to Mumbai as a 13-year-old to attend a badminton camp under his coach Srikanth Vad and became a three-time Maharashtra state champion training under him. Interestingly enough, Naqvi bagged the role in the movie due to the recommendations of Vad who introduced him to the writer-director of the Saina movie, Amol Gupte. Naqvi was first taken abroad as a coach to the star actress, Parineeti Chopra on how to play the sport of badminton. But, such was his skills with the racquet and his presence in front of the camera that Gupte offered him to play the role of Saina's husband Parupalli Kashyap in the film.

