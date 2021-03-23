Who plays younger Saina Nehwal in the movie 'Saina'?

The movie based on the life of India's star badminton player, Saina Nehwal, is about to hit the big screens in a couple of days' time. The film is expected to capture the journey of Saina from her childhood to how she turned into the world-beater she is today.



While, everyone is quite aware of the fact that the celebrated Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra is playing the role of Saina Nehwal in the film, but do you know who will be seen portraying the role of young Saina? While almost everyone who has watched the trailer and teaser for the film has pointed out the striking similarities between Saina and the 12 year old who portrays the young Saina on the screen, no one quite knows about the young girl. Naishaa Kaur Bhatoye – that's the name of the girl who is playing the role of little Saina in the film. Not only is Naishaa a brilliant actor, as one can judge from the glimpses of the trailer, but she is also one of India's brightest young prospects in the sport of badminton.

Naishaa Kaur Bhatoye

Naishaa started playing badminton at the age of just 7 and has since gone on to win quite a few tournaments in the country. The girl from Chembur is ranked Maharashtra state number 1 in the under-13 category and is a former Mumbai under-11 champion.

