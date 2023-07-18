Satwiksairaj Rankireddy 'smashes' Guinness World Record for fastest badminton shot

Indian shuttler Satwiksairaj Rankireddy shattered a decade-long standing Guinness World Record for the fastest badminton hit ever recorded.

The 2022 Commonwealth gold medallist's smash was recorded at an unbelievable speed of 565 km/h (about 351 mph). To put things into comparison, that is quicker than the top speed of 372.6 km/h achieved by a Formula 1 car.

Malaysia’s Tan Pearly additionally recorded the fastest badminton hit (female) with her smash at the speed of 438 km/h.

The previous record was held by Malaysian badminton player, Tan Boon Heong. Heong’s smash in 2013 was at a high speed of 493km/h (272 mph).

How was it measured?

According to Yonex, the moments of impact in the actual smash was captured using a high-speed camera. While the instant velocity of the shuttlecock after the impact was calculated from the photographic recording. Rankireddy used a Yonex Nanoflare 1000 Z racquet for the record-breaking shot.

Who holds the record for the fastest hit in open play?

Rankireddy’s smash was conducted in a controlled environment at the Yonex factory gymnasium in Soka, Saitama, Japan.

Fellow countryman, Lakshya Sen holds the record for the fastest smash in men’s singles. Sen recently recorded a phenomenal 420 km/h smash during the final of the 2023 BWF Canada Open.

Now in 2023 we have the new record for the fastest smash (Men's Singles) in BWF competition!



Lakshya Sen 🇮🇳 unleashed a 420 kph smash during the final of Canada Open 2023

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and his doubles partner Chirag Shetty, the world number 3 in men's doubles, will be in action at the Korea Open, a Super 500 event, this week. As of now, they are India's best bet for an Olympic medal in Paris next year.