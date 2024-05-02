Badminton
Uber Cup Live: Indian women's team take on Japan in quarters - Blog, Scores, Updates, Results
Catch all the live action from the quarterfinal clash between Indian and Japan at the Uber Cup 2024 in Chengdu, China.
Uber Cup Live: Indian women's badminton team caravan has reached to the knockout stage of the Uber Cup 2024 where they will be up against a tough Japanese team in the quarterfinal at Chengdu, China on Thursday.
Indian star attraction Anmol Kharb has suffered a ligament tear and hence withdrew from the competition. The tie will start at 7:00 AM IST.
Catch all the live updates here:
Live Updates
- 2 May 2024 2:18 AM GMT
Two very precise pushes from Ashmita, touching the sidelines on the back court, takes a crucial lead
Game-2: Ashmita Chaliha 17-16 Aya Ohori
- 2 May 2024 2:15 AM GMT
A cross court half-smash from Ashmita Chaliha to draw back scores to level terms
Game-2: Ashmita Chaliha 15-15 Aya Ohori
- 2 May 2024 2:12 AM GMT
A body smash from Ashmita to breaks a good run of Aya post interval
Game-2: Ashmita Chaliha 12-13 Aya Ohori
- 2 May 2024 2:09 AM GMT
Ashmita takes a slight lead at the second mid-game interval as Aya pushes a return out wide in left of Ashmita
Game-2: Ashmita Chaliha 11-9 Aya Ohori
- 2 May 2024 2:06 AM GMT
A good drop shot from Chaliha on net to get back to level terms
Game-2: Ashmita Chaliha 7-7 Aya Ohori
- 2 May 2024 2:02 AM GMT
A great start to the second game for Ashmita Chaliha with her impressive movements
Game-2: Ashmita Chaliha 4-1 Aya Ohori
- 2 May 2024 1:57 AM GMT
Ashmita drops the first game after pushing a return way beyond the sidelines
Game-1: Ashmita Chaliha 10-21 Aya Ohori
- 2 May 2024 1:56 AM GMT
Aya takes a massive lead post mid-game interval with her attractive shot selection
Game-1: Ashmita Chaliha 9-17 Aya Ohori
- 2 May 2024 1:52 AM GMT
Aya takes the slight lead at the mid-game interval with a powerful cross court smash
Game-1: Ashmita Chaliha 9-11 Aya Ohori
- 2 May 2024 1:49 AM GMT
Ashmita takes the game back to level terms as Aya pushes a long return out wide
Game-1: Ashmita Chaliha 8-8 Aya Ohori