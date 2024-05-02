Olympics Begin In
:
Days
:
Hours
:
Mins
 
Secs
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Badminton

Uber Cup Live: Indian women's team take on Japan in quarters - Blog, Scores, Updates, Results

Catch all the live action from the quarterfinal clash between Indian and Japan at the Uber Cup 2024 in Chengdu, China.

Uber Cup Live: Indian womens team take on Japan in quarters - Blog, Scores, Updates, Results
X

Ashmita Chaliha will play the opening singles match against Japan in Chengdu. (Photo credit: Badminton Photo)

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 2 May 2024 2:19 AM GMT

Uber Cup Live: Indian women's badminton team caravan has reached to the knockout stage of the Uber Cup 2024 where they will be up against a tough Japanese team in the quarterfinal at Chengdu, China on Thursday.

Indian star attraction Anmol Kharb has suffered a ligament tear and hence withdrew from the competition. The tie will start at 7:00 AM IST.

Catch all the live updates here:

Live Updates

2024-05-02 01:20:49
>Load More
BadmintonUber Cup
Next Story
Similar Posts
X
X