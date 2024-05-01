Anmol Kharb out of Uber Cup, suffered ligament tear against China

Indian women's badminton was dealt a big blow as 17-year-old prodigy Anmol Kharb suffered an ankle ligament tear and was ruled out of the ongoing Uber Cup 2024 on Wednesday.

The setback came a day before the quarter-finals against Japan.

Anmol was assisted by medical staff off the court in India's last group game against China. While attempting a return against Han Yue of China, Anmol slid and twisted her ankle.

The mishap led to immediate pain and subsequent tears as she was assisted off the court by the medical team.

Uber Cup Group A

India 0-3 China



Anmol Kharb vs Han Yue

9-21 , 1-4*



*Anmol Retired



"It was a bad look while we were watching. She has suffered an ankle ligament tear and this doesn't look good," Anmol's coach Kusumm Singh told The Bridge on the phone.

Hailing from Faridabad, Haryana, Anmol trains at Sunrise Shuttlers Academy in Noida under the tutelage of former badminton player Kusumm Singh.

When asked about the recovery time, Kusumm said," Ideally, she would take three weeks to recover but we will have more clarity when she comes back to India."

Playing without the likes of PV Sindhu, Ashwini Ponnappa, Tanisha Crasto, Gayatri Gopichand, and Treesa Jolly, the Indian women's badminton team won two matches in their Uber Cup group and booked their quarter-final berth.

India will face Japan tomorrow in the quarter-final and Anmol's compatriot Tanvi Sharma is expected to complete the singles line up with Ashmita Chahliha and Isharani Barua being the other two singles shuttlers.