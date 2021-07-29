Badminton
Tokyo Olympics: Badminton Day 7, July 30 - PV Sindhu vs Akane Yamaguchi in quarter-final action - Preview, LIVE streaming, schedule, where to watch
Get ready to expect fireworks as World No. 7 PV Sindhu clashes against Japanese star Akane Yamaguchi for a semi-final ticket at the Tokyo Olympics.
From the quarter-final stages and onwards at the Tokyo Olympics, India's shuttle queen PV Sindhu will have to mean strict business as her path is fraught with established and formidable opponents, one after the other. First up for PV Sindhu, will be the challenge of home favourite, Akane Yamaguchi of Japan, the World No. 5 ace shuttler, who has to be tamed before Sindhu can make it to the semi-finals and possibly clash against World No. 1 Tai Tzu-ying.
Having rallied safely and arrived at the quarters without dropping a single game en route to the last 8, PV Sindhu will hope to extend her head to head tally over the sprightly shuttler from Japan, Akane Yamaguchi. Currently, PV Sindhu has had the last word on 11 of their 18 career meetings and the World No. 7 player will be hoping to take that to a dozen wins over the 24-year-old Japanese.
Not wasting too much time in bypassing the challenges posed by Israel's Ksenia Polikarpova, Hong Kong's Cheung Ngan Yi and finally, Denmark's Mia Blichfeldt, PV Sindhu has hurried into the quarters for this mouth-watering clash against Yamaguchi.
The duo have had quite an explosive rivalry on the court and the quarters are surely going to have a lot of drama. In fact, in their last meeting, which took place at the 2021 All England Open quarters, Akane Yamaguchi and PV Sindhu contested a fierce 3-setter battle that spanned over an hour before Sindhu could move to the semis, 21-16, 16-21, 21-19. Naturally, Yamaguchi will be keen on seeking vengeance for that loss and for that, PV Sindhu has to be extra careful.
Being short, nimble and agile, Yamaguchi is expected to tire the tall and lanky PV Sindhu out, if the Indian doesn't understand her strategies. That said, given that the duo have played against each other for 18 times - a 19th meeting should not be full of surprises as both know the game of the other a little too well. It will be difficult for PV Sindhu, no doubt, but she does the head to head edge to gather confidence from as she takes on the young Japanese at the Tokyo Olympics.
Schedule and When to Watch?
The venue for all badminton events at the Tokyo Olympics is going to be the Musashino Forest Sports Plaza where all the on-court action is expected to unfurl.
Women's Singles - Quarter Finals
PV Sindhu [7] vs Akane Yamaguchi [5] not before 1:15 PM IST on July 30, 2021
Live Streaming and Where to Watch?
You can catch all the action LIVE on Sony Sports Network channels in India. You can also live stream it on the Sony LIV application or website if you have the required subscription. Alternatively, you can also watch the match on Doordarshan (DD) Sports in India.
Here are the details of broadcasters in some more countries:
Japan: The Japan Consortium
USA: NBC Universal
UK: BBC, Eurosport
China: CCTV
Australia: Seven Network
Germany: ARD-ZDF
Brazil: Grupo Globo, Bandsports
Spain: RTVE
Italy: RAI
France: Eurosport
South Africa: SABC