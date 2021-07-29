From the quarter-final stages and onwards at the Tokyo Olympics, India's shuttle queen PV Sindhu will have to mean strict business as her path is fraught with established and formidable opponents, one after the other. First up for PV Sindhu, will be the challenge of home favourite, Akane Yamaguchi of Japan, the World No. 5 ace shuttler, who has to be tamed before Sindhu can make it to the semi-finals and possibly clash against World No. 1 Tai Tzu-ying.



Having rallied safely and arrived at the quarters without dropping a single game en route to the last 8, PV Sindhu will hope to extend her head to head tally over the sprightly shuttler from Japan, Akane Yamaguchi. Currently, PV Sindhu has had the last word on 11 of their 18 career meetings and the World No. 7 player will be hoping to take that to a dozen wins over the 24-year-old Japanese. Not wasting too much time in bypassing the challenges posed by Israel's Ksenia Polikarpova, Hong Kong's Cheung Ngan Yi and finally, Denmark's Mia Blichfeldt, PV Sindhu has hurried into the quarters for this mouth-watering clash against Yamaguchi.

Blessing your timeline with some no-look, reverse-shot magic from @Pvsindhu1 😍 pic.twitter.com/298G8jM0Nw — 🏆 Yonex All England Badminton Championships 🏆 (@YonexAllEngland) March 25, 2021

The duo have had quite an explosive rivalry on the court and the quarters are surely going to have a lot of drama. In fact, in their last meeting, which took place at the 2021 All England Open quarters, Akane Yamaguchi and PV Sindhu contested a fierce 3-setter battle that spanned over an hour before Sindhu could move to the semis, 21-16, 16-21, 21-19. Naturally, Yamaguchi will be keen on seeking vengeance for that loss and for that, PV Sindhu has to be extra careful.

Being short, nimble and agile, Yamaguchi is expected to tire the tall and lanky PV Sindhu out, if the Indian doesn't understand her strategies. That said, given that the duo have played against each other for 18 times - a 19th meeting should not be full of surprises as both know the game of the other a little too well. It will be difficult for PV Sindhu, no doubt, but she does the head to head edge to gather confidence from as she takes on the young Japanese at the Tokyo Olympics.

🗣 "I'm really happy to be on the winning side." #YAE2021 pic.twitter.com/xxZqc0jSSW — 🏆 Yonex All England Badminton Championships 🏆 (@YonexAllEngland) March 19, 2021



