Badminton: PV Sindhu has won every match at the Tokyo Olympics so far

All wins and no loss make the 6th seed at Tokyo in badminton, a happy player. The dominance of the ace Indian shuttler and 2016 Rio Games silver medallist, PV Sindhu is expected to stay for a long time as she has been the dictator of the courts at the Musashino Forest Sports Plaza from her very first match at the Tokyo Olympics.

In her 3 games, she has been unbeatable and unstoppable, losing none of her matches, not even dropping a single game. Her on-court agile skills are evident from her powerful smashes and quick-witted judgments.

Beating Ksenia Polikarpova and Ngan Yi Cheung in her Group J Play Stage matches, she already topped the group with a clear margin. After beating Denmark's Mia Blichfeldt in the Round of 16 with a strong and victorious performance, she is going to take on Japan's Akane Yamaguchi in the quarters next.

PV Sindhu's scores till now without a defeat, 21-7, 21-10 (against Polikarpova), 21-9, 21-16 (against NY Cheung) and 21-15, 21-13 (against Mia Blichfeldt) shows a timeline of a champion shuttler who is well on her way to script history. The winning attitude is reflected in her ways as she is determined to win her 2nd Olympic medal and a possible gold.

Some thrashing smashes, a mix of dominating defensive shots and her unique deceptive shots are beyond control. She is predicted to face World No. 1 Tai Tzu-ying in the semi-finals and Chen Yufei in the finals if everything works according to plan. Though the journey is still half-done and a long way is to be cleared, Sindhu is looking in great touch with no losses added to her name, the Indian fans now hope if only she could add a second medal to her name at the Olympics.