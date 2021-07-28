Badminton
Tokyo Olympics: Badminton LIVE Day 5, July 28 - PV Sindhu and Sai Praneeth headline action - Updates, scores, results, blog
While Sai Praneeth will hope to bring his Tokyo journey to a winning close, PV Sindhu will look to stay in cruise control and head into the pre-quarters.
Welcome to The Bridge's LIVE blog for Badminton on Day 5 of the Tokyo Olympics.
With Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty's tough luck and Sai Praneeth's lost chances of making it further at the Tokyo Olympics, its all turning out to be a bittersweet affair at the badminton camp - save for one woman - PV Sindhu, who still has very high chances of going the distance and hopefully converting a medal.
In what is going to be the last day featuring two Indian shuttlers in action, Day 5 of the Tokyo Olympics will begin with a bang as World No. 7 PV Sindhu takes control of the court at the Musashino Forest Sports Plaza. Slated to go up against Hong Kong's Cheung Ngan Yi who is placed as the World No. 34 currently, Sindhu will look to continue producing her invincible form today as well and edge past Ngan Yi, to come out on top of her Group.
Meanwhile, World No. 15 Sai Praneeth will be contesting his final match at the Tokyo Olympics, later in the day, as he will face-off against the talented Dutchman, Mark Caljouw. Having lost his first group match encounter to a much lower-ranked Israeli player - Misha Zilberman, Sai Praneeth squandered his Tokyo dreams even before they began. We can hope that Praneeth will be able to get at least one win on the board from his Tokyo outing and return with experience and memories from his debut Games.
Follow all our LIVE updates here:
Live Updates
- 28 July 2021 2:20 AM GMT
Cheung is giving some early competition in the mid-length rallies. She leads 2-1!
- 28 July 2021 2:20 AM GMT
Quick exchange of services in the first couple of points. 1 ALL on the board.
- 28 July 2021 2:17 AM GMT
Attention! Players are on court!
And we are ALL READY to begin! PV Sindhu and Cheung Ngan Yi are on-court and are warming up! Let's go, champ!
- 28 July 2021 2:12 AM GMT
The match is set to begin soon!
Hold on to your seats, ladies and gents, PV Sindhu is on her way to make your morning start on a merry note!
- 28 July 2021 1:50 AM GMT
PV Sindhu will hope to dazzle the court today as well!
Pitted against Hong Kong's Cheung Ngan Yi, PV Sindhu will be entering the match as the overwhelming favourite!
Sindhu has the head-to-head lead over her 28-year-old opponent at 5-0, but previously, Ngan Yi had tested the mettle of the 2016 Rio Olympics silver medallist.
- 28 July 2021 1:47 AM GMT
Time for a merry morning!
If just like us, you are also struggling to get over Satwik-Chirag's narrow miss of making it a step further at the Tokyo Olympics, then we have the right medicine for you as PV Sindhu is all set to take stage in her final group encounter today!