Welcome to The Bridge's LIVE blog for Badminton on Day 5 of the Tokyo Olympics.

With Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty's tough luck and Sai Praneeth's lost chances of making it further at the Tokyo Olympics, its all turning out to be a bittersweet affair at the badminton camp - save for one woman - PV Sindhu, who still has very high chances of going the distance and hopefully converting a medal.

In what is going to be the last day featuring two Indian shuttlers in action, Day 5 of the Tokyo Olympics will begin with a bang as World No. 7 PV Sindhu takes control of the court at the Musashino Forest Sports Plaza. Slated to go up against Hong Kong's Cheung Ngan Yi who is placed as the World No. 34 currently, Sindhu will look to continue producing her invincible form today as well and edge past Ngan Yi, to come out on top of her Group.

Meanwhile, World No. 15 Sai Praneeth will be contesting his final match at the Tokyo Olympics, later in the day, as he will face-off against the talented Dutchman, Mark Caljouw. Having lost his first group match encounter to a much lower-ranked Israeli player - Misha Zilberman, Sai Praneeth squandered his Tokyo dreams even before they began. We can hope that Praneeth will be able to get at least one win on the board from his Tokyo outing and return with experience and memories from his debut Games.

