Badminton
Tokyo Olympics: Badminton LIVE Day 3 — Satwik/Chirag targets The Minions — Updates, scores, results, blog
India's World No. 10 badminton pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty to take on Marcus Gideon/Kevin Sukamuljo - the top seeds from Indonesia.
Welcome to The Bridge's LIVE blog for Badminton on Day 3 of the Tokyo Olympics.
Looking to continue their winning momentum, World No. 10 badminton doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty have a date with the World No. 1 duo from Indonesia - Marcus Fernaldi Gideon and Kevin Sukamuljo.
Placed in the 'Group of Death' with formidable opponents like this World No. 1 pair - the Minions, topping the list, Satwik-Chirag will hope to create more magic on the courts of the Musashino Forest Sports Plaza.
Riding on the high of having won their debut Olympics match against the World No. 3 Chinese Taipei pair of Lee Yang and Wang Chi-Lin, 16-21, 21-16, 25-27 in a nail-biting affair, the 2018 CWG silver medallist pair from India will look to make a big impact in their second Group Play stage match.
However, the Minions are a tricky opponent and they have a 8-0 lead over the Indian pair. Therefore, Satwik-Chirag have a tough job cut out for them as they contest this group stage match at the Tokyo Olympics.
Follow all our LIVE updates here:
Live Updates
- 26 July 2021 4:56 AM GMT
The Indian pair is struggling for rhythm here and the match is starting to look one-sided.
- 26 July 2021 4:55 AM GMT
It's now or never for Satwik-Chirag
Chirag scrambles to return a shot from the Indonesian duo.
The Minions are running away with the match here at 15-10!
- 26 July 2021 4:53 AM GMT
The Minions dominate to take the lead!
The Minions have a 3 point cushion as they go into the mid-game interval in the second game.
Buck up, Satwik-Chirag!
- 26 July 2021 4:52 AM GMT
Tricky serves coming in hot from the Indonesian pair but the Indians have the answers!
- 26 July 2021 4:50 AM GMT
Minions closing in!
Rankireddy excels at the net for a change and Indians still lead at 7-5.
- 26 July 2021 4:49 AM GMT
Did anyone say 'Comeback'?
Satwik-Chirag have the lead here in the second game!
- 26 July 2021 4:48 AM GMT
Chirag serves with style and we have ourselves a 5-3 lead, guys!