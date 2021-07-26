Welcome to The Bridge's LIVE blog for Badminton on Day 3 of the Tokyo Olympics.

Looking to continue their winning momentum, World No. 10 badminton doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty have a date with the World No. 1 duo from Indonesia - Marcus Fernaldi Gideon and Kevin Sukamuljo.

Placed in the 'Group of Death' with formidable opponents like this World No. 1 pair - the Minions, topping the list, Satwik-Chirag will hope to create more magic on the courts of the Musashino Forest Sports Plaza.

Riding on the high of having won their debut Olympics match against the World No. 3 Chinese Taipei pair of Lee Yang and Wang Chi-Lin, 16-21, 21-16, 25-27 in a nail-biting affair, the 2018 CWG silver medallist pair from India will look to make a big impact in their second Group Play stage match.

However, the Minions are a tricky opponent and they have a 8-0 lead over the Indian pair. Therefore, Satwik-Chirag have a tough job cut out for them as they contest this group stage match at the Tokyo Olympics.

Follow all our LIVE updates here: