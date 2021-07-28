Looking to stay in cruise control, PV Sindhu will be singularly parading onwards at the Tokyo Olympics and will hope to stay on course for a gold medal as she goes up against Denmark's Mia Blichfeldt for a place in the quarter finals.

Not having to break any sweat in her group stage matches against Israel's Ksenia Polikarpova and Hong Kong's Cheung Ngan Yi as she comfortably won both matches in straight games, PV Sindhu will now enter the knockout stages of the tournament. The first 'real' hurdle the 2016 Rio Olympics silver medallist will have to overcome will be that of the World No. 12 from Denmark, Mia Blichfeldt. Desperate to win a gold for the first time in badminton, PV Sindhu, who is already looking razor-sharp at the Tokyo Olympics will hope to bring her best form to the court as she takes on the 23-year-old Danish youngster in the Round of 16 clash. Being the only Indian shuttler left in the fray after Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty were dealt a tough hand and Sai Praneeth crashed out, PV Sindhu will now have all eyes on her. With quite a few tough opponents ahead, the 26-year-old will prepare herself for the later stages of the event by fancying her chances against the talented Danish girl.

Leading their head to head tally at 4-1, PV Sindhu will come into this match with her usual confidence but she knows very well that this World No. 12 can cause an upset on her day, so Sindhu will need to play her cards carefully. In fact, Mia's lone win came against Sindhu this year only at the Yonex Thailand Open in January. However, Sindhu avenged this loss at the Swiss Open to lead at 4 wins. All in all, it is set to be an exciting clash as both opponents are in good form at the Tokyo Olympics. Mia has also won both her group stage matches and will be coming in strong. But, PV Sindhu, won't have to worry so much as the lanky Hyderabadi has all the ammunition to tame her.