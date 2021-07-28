Tokyo Olympics: Gold-medal favourite Kento Momota gets knocked out in Group Stage

The Tokyo Olympics is starting to resemble the picture of an 'Upset Fest' for top-billed Japanese stars as debutant Olympian and World No. 1 Kento Momota joined the list of shockingly ousted athletes like 4-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka and gymnast Kohei Uchimura.

On Day 5 of the Tokyo Olympics, Kento Momota's Olympic dream shattered and the gold he was expected to win - became a little too far from his reach. Having already lost his debut match outing against America's Timothy Lam, 21-12, 21-9 at the Musashino Forest Sports Plaza, Kento Momota failed to find his magic spark against unseeded South Korean Heo Kwang-hee, losing again 21-15, 21-19. The World No. 1 failed to qualify his Group A draw and had to bow out of the Olympics on home soil as Kwang-hee pulled off what is, probably the biggest upset of his career. Having missed out on the chance of representing Japan at the 2016 Rio Olympics after being banned for gambling at an illegal casino, the 'bad boy' of badminton became the 'golden boy' for Japan as he headed to Tokyo to debut, having survived a near-death experience and a pandemic.

However, the stars aligned incredibly poorly for the 26-year-old expectant badminton superstar who was sure shot medal hope at the Tokyo Olympics as he failed to win any of the matches at his debut Games. In fact, what's more glaring is that Momota did not even win a single game and that will be a shock that will take a while to digest - for Momota as well as his ardent fans alike.