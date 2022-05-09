Badminton
Thomas & Uber Cup Finals LIVE: India men's team faces Canada — Blog, updates, score, results
On day 2 of the Thomas Cup, the Indian men's team is going to square off against Canada in 5 exciting clashes, Get all the LIVE updates.
The Indian team on Sunday defeated Germany by 5-0 in their opening tie of the BWF Thomas Cup Finals 2022 in Bangkok. The Group C fixture saw all Indians winning their contests against the German men's team. In the Uber Cup 2022 Finals, the Indian women's team thrashed Canada by a margin of 4-1. As the action moves to the second day, the men's team will once again line up for their second round against Canada in Thoma Cup.
Here's a look at the tie for Monday:
Stay tuned to The Bridge's LIVE blog for all the updates from the tournament.
Live Updates
- 9 May 2022 8:02 AM GMT
Kidambi Srikanth beat Brian Yang 20-22, 21-11, 21-15.
That's it. Yang hits it outside and Kidambi bags the match.
India is in the lead by 1-0 over Canada.
- 9 May 2022 8:01 AM GMT
A tight game in the nets and Kidambi with the match point.
- 9 May 2022 7:57 AM GMT
Kidambi is steaming off Yang putting him all across the court.
Kidambi leads 14-11
- 9 May 2022 7:53 AM GMT
Kidambi puts it across the net with a brilliant smash in the left corner. He leads 8-5
- 9 May 2022 7:49 AM GMT
Kidambi leads 5-2 in the deciding game.
- 9 May 2022 7:46 AM GMT
Kidambi Srikanth basg the second game by 21-11
Kidambi dominates the game and equals the proceedings. He forces the game in to a decider after winning the second game 21-11
- 9 May 2022 7:43 AM GMT
The errors keep on coming from Yang and takes Kidambi to build a lead of 17-9
- 9 May 2022 7:39 AM GMT
Kidambi leads at the interval at 11-9
- 9 May 2022 7:37 AM GMT
A series of errors by Yang equalises the score at 7-7.
- 9 May 2022 7:35 AM GMT
Srikanth is losing out on his momentum. Hits it way wide of the court. He trails 3-6