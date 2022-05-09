CWG Begin In
Badminton

Thomas & Uber Cup Finals LIVE: India men's team faces Canada — Blog, updates, score, results

On day 2 of the Thomas Cup, the Indian men's team is going to square off against Canada in 5 exciting clashes, Get all the LIVE updates.

Thomas & Uber Cup Finals LIVE: India mens team faces Canada — Blog, updates, score, results
X

Kidambi Srikanth (Source: BWF)

By

Md Imtiaz

Updated: 2022-05-09T13:32:27+05:30

The Indian team on Sunday defeated Germany by 5-0 in their opening tie of the BWF Thomas Cup Finals 2022 in Bangkok. The Group C fixture saw all Indians winning their contests against the German men's team. In the Uber Cup 2022 Finals, the Indian women's team thrashed Canada by a margin of 4-1. As the action moves to the second day, the men's team will once again line up for their second round against Canada in Thoma Cup.

Here's a look at the tie for Monday:


Stay tuned to The Bridge's LIVE blog for all the updates from the tournament.


Live Updates

Badminton Uber Cup Lakshya Sen Kidambi Srikanth 
