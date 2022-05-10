CWG Begin In
Badminton

Thomas & Uber Cup Finals, Day 3 LIVE: Indian women's team vs USA — Scores, Updates, Result, Blog

All eyes will be on the PV Sindhu-led Indian women's team at the Uber Cup today as they take on the USA in the group stage tie. Follow all updates LIVE.

The Indian Uber Cup squad at Bangkok with team captain PV Sindhu
X

The Indian Uber Cup squad at Bangkok with team captain PV Sindhu

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 2022-05-10T09:12:52+05:30

Welcome to the live blog of The Bridge on Day 3 of the Thomas and Uber Cup Finals 2022 being held at the Impact Arena, Bangkok!

While the Indian men's team have notched a clean slate performance at the Thomas Cup so far, the women's team produced a 4-1 victory against Canada in their first tie in the Uber Cup 2022.

Led by PV Sindhu, the women's team, placed in Group D will take on the USA next in their group stage tie. The men's team have an off-day today and won't be playing.

Follow all badminton updates live here:

Live Updates

