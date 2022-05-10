Thomas & Uber Cup Finals, Day 3 LIVE: Indian women's team vs USA — Scores, Updates, Result, Blog

Welcome to the live blog of The Bridge on Day 3 of the Thomas and Uber Cup Finals 2022 being held at the Impact Arena, Bangkok!

While the Indian men's team have notched a clean slate performance at the Thomas Cup so far, the women's team produced a 4-1 victory against Canada in their first tie in the Uber Cup 2022.

Led by PV Sindhu, the women's team, placed in Group D will take on the USA next in their group stage tie. The men's team have an off-day today and won't be playing.

Follow all badminton updates live here: