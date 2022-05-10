Badminton
Thomas & Uber Cup Finals, Day 3 LIVE: Indian women's team vs USA — Scores, Updates, Result, Blog
All eyes will be on the PV Sindhu-led Indian women's team at the Uber Cup today as they take on the USA in the group stage tie. Follow all updates LIVE.
Welcome to the live blog of The Bridge on Day 3 of the Thomas and Uber Cup Finals 2022 being held at the Impact Arena, Bangkok!
While the Indian men's team have notched a clean slate performance at the Thomas Cup so far, the women's team produced a 4-1 victory against Canada in their first tie in the Uber Cup 2022.
Led by PV Sindhu, the women's team, placed in Group D will take on the USA next in their group stage tie. The men's team have an off-day today and won't be playing.
Follow all badminton updates live here:
Live Updates
- 10 May 2022 3:40 AM GMT
Shi steps up her game now, pressure on Kashyap
Just a 2-point gap separating Kashyap from Shi as the American attacks more now
- 10 May 2022 3:36 AM GMT
Aakarshi Kashyap keeps her opponent guessing!
Kashyap takes the lead at 13-9 here and is mixing her shot angles well!
- 10 May 2022 3:33 AM GMT
Tight start to this match!
Both Aakarshi and Shi keep toe to toe of each other, with quick exchange of services.
It is 9-8 on the board with Shi in the lead. Let's go, Aakarshi!
- 10 May 2022 3:22 AM GMT
Up Next: Aakarshi Kashyap v/s Esther Shi
Aakarshi Kashyap will now take on Esther Shi in the second singles game of the tie. A win here would ensure India a win against USA in the tie.
Can Kashyap deliver it?
- 10 May 2022 3:20 AM GMT
Crasto-Jolly WINNNNN!
Wow, that was anti-climatic. From being 5-11 down in the first game to winning the match in straight games, a stunning, stunning effort from Tanisha Crasto and Treesa Jolly.
Once they took the first game 21-19 there was no looking back as they completely decimated Corbett and Lee 21-10 in the second game. INDIA LEADS THE TIE 2-0.
- 10 May 2022 3:09 AM GMT
11-0
They are just toying around with their opponents now are Tanisha Crasto and Treesa Jolly. They lead 11-0 at the mid-game break. This match seems to be over already.
- 10 May 2022 3:07 AM GMT
Crasto-Jolly on the charge!
They continue from where they left off do Crasto-Jolly and they have taken a 7-0 lead in the second game. This is an amazing display by the Indians.
- 10 May 2022 3:04 AM GMT
India takes Game 1
What a comeback this from Tanisha Crasto and Treesa Jolly. They were down 5-11, but have managed to pocket the first game 21-19 in 18 minutes. STUNNING FIGHTBACK!
On to game 2 now. Can the Indians wrap this up or will Corbett and Lee push it into a decider?
- 10 May 2022 3:00 AM GMT
Crasto-Jolly LEADS!
They have turned this around have Tanisha Crasto and Treesa Jolly. They lead 18-16 now. Can they apply the finishing touch?