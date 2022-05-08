Badminton
Thomas & Uber Cup Finals LIVE: India vs Germany — Blog, updates, score, results
The Indian men's badminton team take on Germany in Thomas Cup while the women's team begins their quest against Canada in Bangkok. Follow LIVE updates from the tournaments.
The prestigious Thomas & Uber Cup Finals 2022 is all set to begin at the Impact Arena, Bangkok.
India's formidable men's team will take on Germany in the morning on the opening day of the Thomas Cup. While the women's team will line up against Canada in the evening in the Uber Cup.
Here's a look at the order of the play for the morning:
The Bridge brings to you all the action from the tournament LIVE on our blog. Follow here:
Live Updates
- 8 May 2022 4:15 AM GMT
Schaefer's hots wide, another point to Kidambi, who leads 13-11.
- 8 May 2022 4:14 AM GMT
Schaefer pushes Srikanth in the right corner and earns an easy point by taking the pace off the shuttle. He equalised at 11-11.
- 8 May 2022 4:13 AM GMT
Srikanth 11-9 Schaefer
At the interval, Srikanth has a two-point cushion.
- 8 May 2022 4:12 AM GMT
Kidambi 10-8 Schaefer
Lovely touch there and decepting Schaefer the wrong way earns two successive points for Kidambi.
- 8 May 2022 4:10 AM GMT
Srikanth seems to be in control
A brilliant reverse slice by the Indian, who levels up at 7-7.
- 8 May 2022 4:08 AM GMT
Srikanth 4-6 Schaefer
A long-long rally ended with Srikanth pulling off a smash that was beyond the German's reach.
- 8 May 2022 4:07 AM GMT
A brilliant cross-court by Srikanth, where Schaefer pulls up a body defence, Srikanth hits a powerful stroke but it goes wide. Schaefer leads 6-2.
- 8 May 2022 4:04 AM GMT
Kidambi trails 1-3
Service over for Schaefer as he hits it on the net. Kidambi trails 1-3.
- 8 May 2022 4:03 AM GMT
Kidambi Srikanth to serve