Badminton
Thomas & Uber Cup Finals LIVE, Day 4: Indian women's team vs Korea – Scores, Updates, Blog
Tough challenges await India in their final group stage matches at the Thomas and Uber Cup Finals 2022 as they get ready to take on Korea and Chinese Taipei. Follow LIVE.
Welcome to the live blog of The Bridge from Day 4 of the Thomas and Uber Cup Finals 2022 being held at the Impact Arena, Bangkok, Thailand.
Both the Indian men's and women's badminton teams have secured their places in the quarter-finals after notching some fantastic tie wins in their group stage matches already.
Today marks the final day of their group stage encounters and both teams will look to continue their unbeaten streak. First, the women led by PV Sindhu will take on Korea and later, Lakshya Sen will lead the men's side against Chinese Taipei, in what promises to be tough encounters.
Follow all badminton updates live:
Live Updates
- 11 May 2022 6:11 AM GMT
Sindhu & Co. will have to brace themselves in the quarters
Despite this loss, India stays on course to play in the quarters of the Uber Cup!
- 11 May 2022 6:02 AM GMT
Ashmita Chaliha loses in straight games but she puts up a good fight!
Ashmita Chaliha put up a solid fight but she loses the match in a 40-minute fight, 21-18, 21-17.
With this, India loses the tie wholly to Korea 5-0.
- 11 May 2022 5:45 AM GMT
Ashmita Chaliha puts in a good fight again!
Ashmita covers up the gap and puts pressure on Sim but she is yet to level here.
It is 11-10 with Sim in the lead. Ashmita needs to power on!!!
- 11 May 2022 5:40 AM GMT
Into Game 2, Sim leads 9-2
In the second game, Sim has the momentum here and leads 9-2. Ashmita is once again on the backfoot.
- 11 May 2022 5:32 AM GMT
Ashmita on the cover-up trail!
Ashmita Chaliha packs a punch now and is pushing Sim to the corners!!
- 11 May 2022 5:27 AM GMT
Quite a few casual mistakes from Ashmita Chaliha here...
Sim looks really comfortable here as Ashmita isn't able to find answers. Sim leads 17-11 in the opening game