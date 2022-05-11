Thomas & Uber Cup Finals LIVE, Day 4: Indian women's team vs Korea – Scores, Updates, Blog

Welcome to the live blog of The Bridge from Day 4 of the Thomas and Uber Cup Finals 2022 being held at the Impact Arena, Bangkok, Thailand.

Both the Indian men's and women's badminton teams have secured their places in the quarter-finals after notching some fantastic tie wins in their group stage matches already.

Today marks the final day of their group stage encounters and both teams will look to continue their unbeaten streak. First, the women led by PV Sindhu will take on Korea and later, Lakshya Sen will lead the men's side against Chinese Taipei, in what promises to be tough encounters.

Follow all badminton updates live: