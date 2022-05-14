Records that India can break in the 2022 Thomas Cup final

Much need not be said about India's run to the final of the Thomas Cup. History has been made but shall be made again if the men in blue manage to beat Indonesia in the final. We take a look at a few records that can be broken at the final when India take on Indonesia.

1)India win after 73 years

If India win the final, it will be the first time they win the Thomas Cup since its inception 73 years ago. This in itself will be a major victory for the shuttlers if they beat Indonesia in the final. Having not achieved any medal success since 1949, the team has done exceptionally well this year. To add to it, India's best finish before was a quarterfinal finish in 2006, 2010 and 2020. While they reached the semi-finals in 1952, 1955 and 1979, the format and tournament structure was different then with multiple matches in a tie used to determine results for teams.

Waking up to a dream. Getting a step closer to the dream.



Last night was 🔥



India will play 14-time #ThomasCup champions Indonesia on Sunday after a historic 3-2 semifinal victory over Denmark in Bangkok.



Photo: Twitter/Sports18 pic.twitter.com/d093bDDzxQ — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) May 14, 2022

2)Consecutive matches won

If HS Prannoy and Kidambi Srikanth win their respective matches, they would have won 6 matches in the tournament. This would be the best record for any player in India's history at the Thomas Cup. Both players have been central to India's efforts at the Thomas Cup and will be looking to once again deliver in the big final against Indonesia. They have already won 5 matches including a semi final victory against Denmark and are the Indian players with highest-ever consecutive wins (5) in Thomas Cup history.

3) India's record against Indonesia

Another crucial record which the shuttlers will be looking to break is their head to head against Indonesia. India lost to indonesia 1-4 in group stage in 2010. In the second matchup in 2016, the lost 0-5 in the group stage. With the one of the two doubles minions out of contention, the Indonesian odds have been reduced in favour of India.