Thomas Cup Semifinal - India v/s Denmark - Preview, Schedule, When to Watch, Live Streaming

Having secured their first-ever medal at the Thomas Cup, the Indian men's badminton team will take on Denmark in the semifinals to better their already assured bronze.

The Indian management is expected to make one change bringing back the trusted second men's doubles pair of Dhruv Kapila and Arjun MR instead of Krishna Prasad and Vishnuvardhan, who played the quarterfinals against Malaysia. That could also be a match India would hope to strike, especially with the Danish pair of Ramsussen and Soggard coming off a hard-fought 1 hour 24 min battle in their quarterfinal and Dhruv-Arjun well rested.

Though the line ups are yet to be announced, the rest is expected to be straight forward with Lakshya Sen and Viktor Axelsen going head to head in match 1. Srikanth should be up against Anders Antonsen in second singles match, with Prannoy taking on Rasmus Gemke in the third. The top men's doubles duo of Satwik and Chirag are expected to take on Kim Astrup and Matias Christiansen.

Schedule:

Match 1 - Men's Singles

Match 2 - Men's Doubles

Match 3 - Men's Singles 2

Match 4 - Men's Doubles 2

Match 5 - Men's Doubles 3

When to Watch?

The India versus Denmark semifinal tie of Thomas Cup 2021 is expected to start around 4:30 pm IST.

Where to Watch?

You can catch all the LIVE action on the newly launched Sports18 channel on television.

LIVE Streaming

With Sports18 being the official broadcaster, you can also LIVE stream the matches on Voot Select with subscription.



