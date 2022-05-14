Thomas Cup 2022 Finals - India vs Indonesia — Preview, Schedule, Where to Watch, Live Stream details

If you are looking for the ingredients of a fairytale, Sunday has a blockbuster ready for you as the Indian men's badminton team will take on a dominant Indonesian side in the finals of the Thomas Cup 2022, who are also the defending champions at the event.

Led by Kidambi Srikanth, HS Prannoy and the doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, the Indian men's badminton team created history as they stormed into the finals of the Thomas Cup for the first time in 73 years of the existence of World Team Championships.

Having already confirmed a bronze when they defeated Malaysia in the quarter-finals in 3-2, the Indian team repeated their heroics against Denmark in the semi-finals, winning an edge-of-the-seat thriller 3-2, giving stiff competition to the former champions to book a mouth-watering clash with 14-time champions Indonesia in the finals.



With a chance at gold now, Lakshya Sen and Co. is in red-hot form and will be looking to take on the Anthony Ginting, Jonatan Christie-led side on Sunday. However, the Indonesian side is not to be taken lightly at all as they have tasted success the most number of times at the Thomas Cup whereas the Indians have only qualified for the first time for the finals - albeit in a raging good form, thanks to consistent and solid performances from Srikanth, Prannoy and Satwik-Chirag.

Having a day to rest in between the semi-finals and the finals, we can hope that the Indian contingent prepares well and fields the best team against a formidable Indonesian side who will be on the lookout for a 15th triumph while India is on the quest for their first-ever gold from the World Team Championships.

Here's all you need to know about the India vs Indonesia Thomas Cup 2022 Final:

Indian Squad:

Singles: Lakshya Sen, Kidambi Srikanth, HS Prannoy, Priyanshu Rajawat

Doubles: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty, Vishnuvardhan Goud Panjala-Krishna Prasad Garaga, MR Arjun-Dhruv Kapila

Schedule:

Match 1 - Men's Singles 1



Match 2 - Men's Doubles 1

Match 3 - Men's Singles 2

Match 4 - Men's Doubles 2

Match 5 - Men's Doubles 3

The first team to win three matches will be crowned champions of the Thomas Cup 2022.

When to watch the Thomas Cup 2022 Finals?

The India vs Indonesia finals will take place from 11:30 AM IST.

Where to watch the Thomas Cup 2022 Finals?

The India vs Indonesia finals will be televised on the newly-launched Sports18 channel.

First time finalist India take on 14 time defending champions Indonesia in their quest to clinch the gold medal and create history.



Catch the Thomas Cup 2022 Final and #VootForIndia. Open Access for all, streams Live & Free, 15th May at 11:30 AM on #Voot & @Sports18 pic.twitter.com/fZbfX2kjrr — Voot Select (@VootSelect) May 14, 2022

Where to live stream the Thomas Cup 2022 Finals?



The India vs Indonesia finals can be live streamed on Voot Select with subscription. One can also catch the Thomas Cup finals action live on BWF TV (with VPN).

You can also follow the live blog of The Bridge from the Thomas Cup finals.