Thomas Cup Final LIVE - India leads 2-0 vs Indonesia, Srikanth in action - Updates, Results, Scores, Blog, Medal

The Indian men's badminton team created history when they entered the semifinals of the Thomas Cup 2022. Not only did the country enter the semifinals of the team event for the first time in 43 years, but they were also assured of their first-ever medal in the 73-year-old tournament.

Now they have gone one step further into the finals following a 3-2 win over a strong Denmark side. The Indians will now take on 14-time champions Indonesia in search of their first-ever Thomas Cup title.

Lakshya Sen scored a dramatic win for India against Olympic bronze medallist Anthony Ginting in a heart-racing three-setter already. India leads 1-0, Satwik-Chirag in action.

Follow all updates live:

