Badminton
Thomas Cup Final LIVE - India leads 2-0 vs Indonesia, Srikanth in action - Updates, Results, Scores, Blog, Medal
Follow us for all the latest updates from India's clash against Indonesia in the final of Thomas Cup 2022.
The Indian men's badminton team created history when they entered the semifinals of the Thomas Cup 2022. Not only did the country enter the semifinals of the team event for the first time in 43 years, but they were also assured of their first-ever medal in the 73-year-old tournament.
Now they have gone one step further into the finals following a 3-2 win over a strong Denmark side. The Indians will now take on 14-time champions Indonesia in search of their first-ever Thomas Cup title.
Lakshya Sen scored a dramatic win for India against Olympic bronze medallist Anthony Ginting in a heart-racing three-setter already. India leads 1-0, Satwik-Chirag in action.
Follow all updates live:
Live Updates
- 15 May 2022 9:47 AM GMT
Winning Moment!
The moment of glory for India as Srikanth sealed the game, match and tournament.
- 15 May 2022 9:45 AM GMT
UNBELIEVABLE SCENES
The Indian team is all over the court as they celebrate with Srikanth.
- 15 May 2022 9:43 AM GMT
Kidambi goes 2 up to make it 22-21!
Sensational stuff from him.
- 15 May 2022 9:43 AM GMT
Christie makes it 21-20!
Another comeback and he is aiming to win this game!
- 15 May 2022 9:41 AM GMT
Christie leads at 20-19!
If he wins Srikanth will have to play again in Game 3!