CWG Begin In
:
Days
:
Hrs
:
Min
 
Sec
Log In
Log In
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Badminton

Thomas Cup Final LIVE - India leads 2-0 vs Indonesia, Srikanth in action - Updates, Results, Scores, Blog, Medal

Follow us for all the latest updates from India's clash against Indonesia in the final of Thomas Cup 2022.

Kidambi Srikanth Thomas Cup 2022
X
Kidambi Srikanth at the Thomas Cup 2022 (Source: Sports18)
By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 2022-05-15T15:20:28+05:30

The Indian men's badminton team created history when they entered the semifinals of the Thomas Cup 2022. Not only did the country enter the semifinals of the team event for the first time in 43 years, but they were also assured of their first-ever medal in the 73-year-old tournament.

Now they have gone one step further into the finals following a 3-2 win over a strong Denmark side. The Indians will now take on 14-time champions Indonesia in search of their first-ever Thomas Cup title.

Lakshya Sen scored a dramatic win for India against Olympic bronze medallist Anthony Ginting in a heart-racing three-setter already. India leads 1-0, Satwik-Chirag in action.

Follow all updates live:

Live Updates

>Load More
Badminton Badminton World Federation Satwiksairaj Rankireddy Chirag Shetty Lakshya Sen Kidambi Srikanth HS Prannoy 
Latest Videos
Next Story
Similar Posts
X
X