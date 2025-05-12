Thailand Open 2025: Lakshya, Treesa-Gayatri return from injuries – Preview

India's top-ranked men's singles shuttler Lakshya Sen and women's doubles pair of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand will return to action after an injury lay-off at the 2025 Thailand Open, starting on Tuesday.

While Sen was confined to the coaching chair at the 2025 Sudirman Cup after being named in the team, Treesa-Gayatri had withdrawn from the prestigious competition even before the teams were announced.

Lakshya and Treesa-Gayatri will be expected to lead the Indian charge in the $475,000 tournament with the likes HS Prannoy, PV Sindhu, Satwik-Chirag all missing in action.

The mixed doubles duo of Dhruv Kapila and Tanisha Crasto will also not be in contention at the Nimibutr Stadium.

Sen, set to go up against Ireland's Nhat Nguyen in the opening round, and Priyanshu Rajawat are the only two Indians drawn in the main draw of men's singles.

The likes of Sathish Kumar Karunakaran, Tharun Mannepali, Sankar Subramanian, former world No 1 Kidambi Srikanth and the 2025 Taipei Open Super 300 semi-finalist from last week Ayush Shetty, will all start in the qualification round.

In women's singles, Ira Sharma is the only Indian in the qualification round.

Unnati Hooda, bouyed by her semi-final finish at the Taipei Open, will start in the main draw. She'll have the likes of Rakshitha Sree Ramraj, Aakarshi Kashyap, Malvika Bansod, and Anupama Upadhyay for company.

Bansod and Upadhyay might set up all-India clash in just the second round.

Pruthvi Roy and Sai Pratheek are the only Indian men's doubles pair in action and they'll start in the main draw. Mohit Jaglan and Lakshita Jaglan, the only mixed doubles pair from the country, will start in qualification rounds.

In women's doubles, Treesa-Gayatri, Rashmi Ganesh-Sania Sikkandar, and Kavipriya Selvam-Simran Singhi will start their campaign directly in the main draw.

Indian Squad

Men's Singles: Lakshya Sen, Priyanshu Rajawat, Sathish Kumar Karunakaran, Tharun Mannepali, Sankar Subramanian, Ayush Shetty

Women's Singles: Unnati Hooda, Rakshitha Sree Ramraj, Aakarshi Kashyap, Malvika Bansod, Anupama Upadhyay, Ira Sharma

Men's Doubles: Pruthvi Roy-Sai Pratheek

Women's Doubles: Treesa Jolly-Gayatri Gopichand, Rashmi Ganesh-Sania Sikkandar, Kavipriya Selvam-Simran Singhi

Mixed Doubles: Mohit Jaglan-Lakshita Jaglan

Where to watch?

You can catch all the LIVE action from the 2025 Thailand Open Super 500 on the BWF YouTube channel.