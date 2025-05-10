Badminton
Taipei Open 2025 live: Ayush Shetty in action at semis, Unnati Hooda exits- Blog scores, updates
Catch all the live action from the semi-finals of the 2025 Taipei Open Super 300 tournament on Saturday.
Taipei Open 2025 Live: Two Indian shuttlers will be in action at the semi-final for the 2025 Taipei Open Super 300 tournament at the Taipei Arena in Chinese Taipei on Saturday.
The youngsters, Ayush Shetty and Unnati Hooda, will be in action in the men's and women's singles categories respectively, sighting their first final on the BWF World Tour Circuit this year.
However, they have a tough semi-final outing, playing against the top-seeded players in their respective matches, where Ayush is up against home favourite Chou Tien Chen and Unnati taking on Tomoka Miyazaki of Japan.
Catch all the live updates here:
Live Updates
- 10 May 2025 8:05 AM GMT
Chou wins three points on the trot to take the opening game of the match
Game 1: Ayush Shetty (IND) 18-21 Chou Tien Chen (TPE)
- 10 May 2025 8:01 AM GMT
Ayush keeps on putting pressure on Chou, taking the scores back on level terms
Game 1: Ayush Shetty (IND) 17-17 Chou Tien Chen (TPE)
- 10 May 2025 7:59 AM GMT
An easy kill from Chou on the net, taking a slight lead in the end phase of the game
Game 1: Ayush Shetty (IND) 13-15 Chou Tien Chen (TPE)
- 10 May 2025 7:55 AM GMT
Chou came back in the game to take a narrow 1-point lead at mid-game
Game 1: Ayush Shetty (IND) 10-11 Chou Tien Chen (TPE)
- 10 May 2025 7:50 AM GMT
Shetty gains a good lead in the opening game with four points on trot
Game 1: Ayush Shetty (IND) 7-3 Chou Tien Chen (TPE)
- 10 May 2025 7:49 AM GMT
A close start to the opening game as both players are going aggressively
Game 1: Ayush Shetty (IND) 3-3 Chou Tien Chen (TPE)
- 10 May 2025 7:40 AM GMT
Miyazaki makes a brilliant comeback to close the match in a straight game
The 17-year-old Unnati had a brilliant start against a much higher-ranked Miyazaki as she gained a 5-point lead in the first game, but she could not close the game and faced a straight-game defeat in the semis.
Final Score: Unnati Hooda (IND) 19-21, 11-21 Tomoka Miyazaki (JPN)
- 10 May 2025 7:36 AM GMT
Unnati faces a semi-final exit after Miyazaki gave her no chance in the second game
Game 2: Unnati Hooda (IND) 11-21 Tomoka Miyazaki (JPN)
- 10 May 2025 7:29 AM GMT
Unnati makes an unforced error as Miyazaki is now just 5 points away from the win
Game 2: Unnati Hooda (IND) 7-16 Tomoka Miyazaki (JPN)