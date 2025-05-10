Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Taipei Open 2025 live: Ayush Shetty in action at semis, Unnati Hooda exits- Blog scores, updates

Catch all the live action from the semi-finals of the 2025 Taipei Open Super 300 tournament on Saturday.

Unnati Hooda Ayush Shetty Badminton
Unnati Hooda and Ayush Shetty reached the final four of the Taipei Open 2025. (File Photo)

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 10 May 2025 8:05 AM GMT

Taipei Open 2025 Live: Two Indian shuttlers will be in action at the semi-final for the 2025 Taipei Open Super 300 tournament at the Taipei Arena in Chinese Taipei on Saturday.

The youngsters, Ayush Shetty and Unnati Hooda, will be in action in the men's and women's singles categories respectively, sighting their first final on the BWF World Tour Circuit this year.

However, they have a tough semi-final outing, playing against the top-seeded players in their respective matches, where Ayush is up against home favourite Chou Tien Chen and Unnati taking on Tomoka Miyazaki of Japan.

Catch all the live updates here:

Live Updates

2025-05-10 06:00:14
BadmintonBadminton World Federation
