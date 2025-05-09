Taipei Open 2025: Unnati Hooda and Ayush Shetty advance to semi-finals

Young Indian shuttlers, Ayush Shetty and Unnati Hooda, continued their good run at the 2025 Taipei Open Super 300 Tournament by reaching the semifinals on Friday.

The 20-year-old Ayush came from behind to beat the seventh-seeded Brian Yang of Canada in a tight three-game quarterfinal (16-21, 21-19, 21-14) match that lasted for more than an hour and 10 minutes.

This was Ayush's first match against the former Pan-American champion and the Indian showed grit despite facing a niggle in the second game to force a decider after which he claimed victory.

Ayush, who earlier knocked out fellow compatriot Kidambi Srikanth in the second round, has his eyes set on a maiden Individual final on the senior BWF World Tour circuit.

This will be his second semi-final on the BWF world tour this year, after the Orleans masters, where his potential clash will be against the top-seeded Chou Tien Chen from the host nation.

🚨#News l Ayush Shetty advances to the Semi-finals of the 2025 Taipei Open🏆



The 20-year-old came from behind to take down seventh-seeded Brian Yang of Canada in three games.



🏸Final Score: 16-21, 21-19, 21-14.#Indianbadminton #BWFWorldTour pic.twitter.com/rbG3JZfhTT — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) May 9, 2025

Maiden S300 semi-final on foreign soil for Unnati

In the women's singles category, the 17-year-old Unnati Hooda also progressed to the last four of the tournament with a hard-fought three-game (21-8, 19-21, 21-19) win against home player Yi-Ting Hung.

This will be the second semi-final on the BWF World tour for Unnati, after the Syed Modi International in 2024 in India.

She will now take on the top-seeded Tomoka Miyazaki of Japan in the semi-final on Saturday.