Badminton

Swiss Open LIVE: Tanisha/Ashwini, Treesa/Gayatri in action- Scores, Updates, Results

Follow us for all the LIVE updates from the second round of the Swiss Open Super 300 tournament.

Gayatri Gopichand and Treesa Jolly are into the All England Open semi-finals
Gayatri Gopichand and Treesa Jolly in action

Updated: 21 March 2024 1:26 PM GMT

Swiss Open 2024 LIVE: Indian shuttlers will have a big ask on their hand to reach the quarters of the Swiss Open Super 300 tournament.

Indians will be featured in nine matches today at the St. Jakobshalle Basel.

In singles, PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen, Kidambi Srikanth, Priyanshu Rajawat, and Kiran George will be taking the court while in doubles Ashwini Ponnappa/Tanisha Crasto, Treesa Jolly/Gayatri Gopichand along with two mixed doubles pair will be in action.

Stay tuned for updates.


Live Updates

2024-03-21 11:42:11
