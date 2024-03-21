Badminton
Swiss Open LIVE: Tanisha/Ashwini, Treesa/Gayatri in action- Scores, Updates, Results
Follow us for all the LIVE updates from the second round of the Swiss Open Super 300 tournament.
Swiss Open 2024 LIVE: Indian shuttlers will have a big ask on their hand to reach the quarters of the Swiss Open Super 300 tournament.
Indians will be featured in nine matches today at the St. Jakobshalle Basel.
In singles, PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen, Kidambi Srikanth, Priyanshu Rajawat, and Kiran George will be taking the court while in doubles Ashwini Ponnappa/Tanisha Crasto, Treesa Jolly/Gayatri Gopichand along with two mixed doubles pair will be in action.
Stay tuned for updates.
Live Updates
- 21 March 2024 1:26 PM GMT
Welcome back!
Tanisha Crasto/ Ashwini Ponnappa will be up against Rui Hirokami/Yuna Kato in a few minutes.
- 21 March 2024 12:27 PM GMT
Treesa/Gayatri wins!
Treesa/Gayatri wins in two straight sets.
10-21, 12-21
- 21 March 2024 12:22 PM GMT
Treesa/Gayatri extends their lead!
Treesa/Gayatri extended their lead to 15-10.
- 21 March 2024 12:18 PM GMT
Tight game!
Although they're trailing by a point, Priya/Shruti are fighting nail and tooth.
11-9
- 21 March 2024 12:13 PM GMT
A close battle this time!
Shruti/Priya are fighting back and are on level with Treesa/Gayatri.
5-5
- 21 March 2024 12:07 PM GMT
Treesa/Gayatri wins!
Treesa/Gayatri registers the first win.
21-10
- 21 March 2024 12:06 PM GMT
Match point!
Match point for Treesa/Gayatri.
20-10
- 21 March 2024 12:05 PM GMT
Shruti/Priya picks a point!
After a long rally Priya/Shruti reduces the gap to 16-9