Football
2026 World Cup qualifiers LIVE: India 0-0 Afghanistan- Scores, Updates, Results, Blog
Follow us for all the LIVE updates from the India v Afghanistan clash from the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.
World Cup qualifiers LIVE: The Indian men's football team will return to international football after the Asian Cup debacle and will take on Afghanistan in the joint 2026 World Cup and 2027 Asian Cup qualifiers.
India is sitting third in Group A with one win and one loss. They have a good chance to go on second with a win today.
Live Updates
- 21 March 2024 8:51 PM GMT
90+2' India miss another golden chance.
Liston Colaco crosses on in the box but Mahesh falters the shot and it goes wide.
- 21 March 2024 8:43 PM GMT
85' Last five minutes and India needs to find the goal.
A draw will do no good for the Indian team and they have close to five minutes to find the first goal of the match.
India 0-0 Afghanistan
- 21 March 2024 8:38 PM GMT
79' Shubhashish Bose fails to keep it on target.
A free header for Bose from the corner as he makes his run to reach the ball but it is directed wide. Another chance goes begging for India.
India 0-0 Afghanistan
- 21 March 2024 8:36 PM GMT
75' India make three changes now.
Liston Colaco, Naorem Mahesh Singh, and Deepak Tangri comes in for India.
- 21 March 2024 8:27 PM GMT
67' Despite all the excitement, India has nothing substantial.
With a flurry of attacks in last two minutes, India does look promising but they are yet to create anything which is substantial.
India 0-0 Afghanistan
- 21 March 2024 8:21 PM GMT
62' India survive.
A communication error between Gurpreet and the Indian defence and Afghanistan almost scored the opener. Rahul Bheke is there to save the Indian team.
India 0-0 Afghanistan
- 21 March 2024 8:19 PM GMT
Two substitutions for India.
Shubashish Bose replaces Akash Mishra and Brandon Fernandes comes in for Vikram Pratap Singh.
- 21 March 2024 8:16 PM GMT
58' Another chance goes begging for India.
Akash Mishra surges forward and crosses to find Vikram in the box but he missed the ball and India has wasted another chance.
India 0-0 Afghanistan
- 21 March 2024 8:14 PM GMT
54' Afghanistan wins a corner.
India clears the corner and goes on a counter but Vikram failed to reach the ball and gets yellow for his tackle.
India 0-0 Afghanistan