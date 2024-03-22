Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

2026 World Cup qualifiers LIVE: India 0-0 Afghanistan- Scores, Updates, Results, Blog

Follow us for all the LIVE updates from the India v Afghanistan clash from the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

Indian Football Team
Indian Football Team (Source: AIFF)

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 21 March 2024 8:51 PM GMT

World Cup qualifiers LIVE: The Indian men's football team will return to international football after the Asian Cup debacle and will take on Afghanistan in the joint 2026 World Cup and 2027 Asian Cup qualifiers.

India is sitting third in Group A with one win and one loss. They have a good chance to go on second with a win today.

Live Updates

2024-03-21 18:38:15
