Swiss Open 2025: Lakshya vs Prannoy, Sindhu vs Malvika in first round – Preview

The 2025 Swiss Open Super 300 is all set to commence in Basel, Switzerland on Tuesday.

Located on the Rhine River in northwest Switzerland, Basel has been a happy hunting ground for India's double Olympic medallist PV Sindhu. She won her only World Championships gold medal in this very city back in 2019.

Sindhu, who looked off colour at the 2025 All England Open Super 1000 last week, will have a lot to prove when she takes to the court for her women's singles first round match.

Standing in her way, however, will be compatriot Malvika Bansod, who has shown considerable improvements over the last few months. She had reached the second round at the All England, registering a win over Singapore's Yeo Jia Min in the opening round.

Also in action in women's singles main draw for India will be Aakarshi Kashyap, Rakshita Ramraj, and Anupama Upadhyay.

In men's singles, India's top two shuttlers – Lakshya Sen and HS Prannoy will – face off in the first round.

The young Kiran George and Priyanshu Rajawat will also be seen competing in the main draw.

The injury picked up by Chirag Shetty last week at the All England Open means that India won't have any representation in men's doubles – neither in the main draw nor in the qualification rounds.

The country, however, will have three women's doubles pair in action in the main draw – Treesa Jolly-Gayatri Gopichand, Priya Konjengbam-Shruti Mishra, Arathi Sunil-Varshini Viswanath.

Sathish Kumar Karunakaran-Aadya Variyath and Ashith Surya-Amrutha Pramutesh will lead the Indian challenge in mixed doubles in absence of Tanisha Crasto-Dhruv Kapila, who seem to have taken a break after competing in back-to-back tournaments since the start of the season.

Else where, Ayush Agrawal-Shruti Mishra (mixed doubles), Isharani Baruah, Anmol Khrab, Unnati Hooda (all women's singles), Ayush Shetty, Kidambi Srikanth, Sathish Karunakaran, and Tharun Mannepalli (all men's singles) will be in action in their respective qualification rounds.

Both Khrab and Hooda will face off in the first round of women's singles qualification.

Indian Squad

Men's Singles: Lakshya Sen, HS Prannoy, Kiran George, Priyanshu Rajawat, Ayush Shetty (Q), Kidambi Srikanth (Q), Sathish Karunakaran (Q), Tharun Mannepalli (Q)

Women's Singles: PV Sindhu, Malvika Bansod, Aakarshi Kashyap, Rakshita Ramraj, Anupama Upadhyay, Isharani Baruah (Q), Anmol Khrab (Q), Unnati Hooda (Q)

Women's Doubles: Treesa Jolly-Gayatri Gopichand, Priya Konjengbam-Shruti Mishra, Arathi Sunil-Varshini Viswanath

Mixed Doubles: Sathish Kumar Karunakaran-Aadya Variyath, Ashith Surya-Amrutha Pramutesh, Ayush Agrawal-Shruti Mishra (Q)

Where to Watch?

You can catch all the LIVE action from the 2025 Swiss Open Super 300 on the BWF YouTube channel.