All England Open: HS Prannoy crashes out on Day 1

The All England Open Badminton Championships 2025 began at Birmingham on Tuesday.

Several Indians are in the fray but the first to see action on opening day was HS Prannoy.

The Indian, despite putting up a spirited show, was beaten by France’s Toma Junior Popov 19-21, 16-21.

The first game was a keenly contested affair and witnessed the Popov, ranked 18 in the world, pipping Prannoy 21-19.

The Indian did have his chances in the first game but failed to convert them.

With the first game in the pocket, the Frenchman seized the initiative in the second game, wrapping it up 21-16 to close out the match in 53 minutes.

This was a second first round exit of the year for Prannoy, who had suffered the same fate at the India Open Super 750 back in January in front of his home crowd.

HS Prannoy succumbed in straight games. (Photo credit: BWF)

Other Indians in the fray on opening day include Sathish Karunakaran-Aadya Variyath (5:20 pm IST), Lakshya Sen (6:10 pm IST), Malvika Bansod (6:50 pm IST) and Tanisha Crasto-Ashwini Ponnappa (9:30 pm IST).

You can follow the live updates from day one of the The All England Open Badminton Championships 2025 on thebridge.in

More to follow…