Singapore Open LIVE: Sindhu, Srikanth, Lakshya, Prannoy in action - Scores, Updates, Blog

After a horrendous opening day, when the top-seeded Indian men's doubles pairing of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty were ousted in the first round, the Indian contingent at the Singapore Open Super 750 will look to resuscitate their campaign.

Big names, including PV Sindhu, HS Prannoy, Lakshya Sen and Kidambi Srikanth will open their campaign on Wednesday.

Besides the established names, several unseeded Indian doubles pairings will be in action today. Ashwini Ponnappa-Tanisha Crasto and Treesa Jolly-Gayatri Gopichand will be the biggest hopes in the women's doubles segment.

Catch live updates: