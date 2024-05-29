Badminton
Singapore Open LIVE: Sindhu, Srikanth, Lakshya, Prannoy in action - Scores, Updates, Blog
Catch the live updates of Indian shuttlers' matches in the Singapore Open Super 750, taking place in Singapore, on Wednesday.
After a horrendous opening day, when the top-seeded Indian men's doubles pairing of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty were ousted in the first round, the Indian contingent at the Singapore Open Super 750 will look to resuscitate their campaign.
Big names, including PV Sindhu, HS Prannoy, Lakshya Sen and Kidambi Srikanth will open their campaign on Wednesday.
Besides the established names, several unseeded Indian doubles pairings will be in action today. Ashwini Ponnappa-Tanisha Crasto and Treesa Jolly-Gayatri Gopichand will be the biggest hopes in the women's doubles segment.
Catch live updates:
Live Updates
- 29 May 2024 3:52 AM GMT
Sumeeth Reddy-Sikki Reddy lose in 1st round
The Indian mixed doubles pairing of B Sumeeth Reddy and N Sikki Reddy suffered a straight-game (18-21, 19-21) defeat to Goh Soon Huat and Lai Shevon Jemie of Malaysia.
- 29 May 2024 3:50 AM GMT
Hello and welcome
The Bridge bring you live updates of Indian shuttlers' performances in the Singapore Open Super 750 on the second day of the event. Stay tuned for regular updates from the prestigious World Tour event.