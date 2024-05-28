Singapore Open: Satwik-Chirag ousted in first round by unseeded Daniel-Mads

World no. 1 Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty suffered one of their biggest defeats of recent times as they went down to unseeded Daniel Lungaard and Mads Vestegaard of Denmark in straight games (20-22, 18-21) in the first round of Singapore Open Super 750 in Singapore on Tuesday.



The world no. 34, playing the Indian duo for the first time, looked in control from the onset of the first game. The right-handed combination broke away to an 11-6 lead at the opening game interval, with Chirag struggling at the net and hitting his return to the net several times.

Yet, after the break, Satwik and Chirag fought back and drew level at 17-17 before reaching game point at 20-18.

Showing their sheer mental strength, Daniel and Mads saved two game points before sealing the game 22-20.

In the second game, a neck-to-neck battle prevailed with the game poised at 7-7. The Dane's crisscrossing game and ability to control the frontcourt, with Daniel playing closer to the cord, drew errors from Chirag and Satwik as they played the shuttle into the net again.

Despite the tough battle, the top-seeded Indian duo managed to claim a slender lead at the interval at 11-10.

KFF Singapore Badminton Open 2024

MD - R32

🇩🇰Daniel LUNDGAARD🏅

22 21 🇩🇰Mads VESTERGAARD🏅

🇮🇳Satwiksairaj RANKIREDDY

20 18 🇮🇳Chirag SHETTY



🕚 in 47 minutes — BWFScore (@BWFScore) May 28, 2024

After the break, Daniel's brilliant serve that went over Chirag's head, making it impossible for the Indian shuttler to connect, helped the Dane pair to draw level at 12-12.



From there onwards, a topsy-turvy game prevailed with the Indian duo maintaining a two-point lead till 15-13.

However, Mads' smash would force Chirag to send his backhand return wide. Satwik and Chirag remained in the game as a neck-to-neck battle prevailed with the lead changing hands.

Daniel and Mads, however, drew the benefits of the Indian's shaky game at the net as Satwik ruffled the net again to concede a crucial 18-17 lead to the Dane duo, who quickly accumulated two more points to reach match point.

Their ability to chop blocked the smashes hit by the Indian duo and rattle the Indians with an impeccable net game paid dividends.

Though Satwik and Chirag could save a match point, they never looked convincing against the confident Dane, who eventually prevailed 21-18 and burst into a wild celebration.

This was a morale-boosting win for Daniel and Mads.

Aakarshi, Priyanshu lose

Earlier today, Aakarshi Kashyap put up a strong fight but went down to Pornpicha Choekeewong 19-21, 20-22 in 46 minutes in her women's singles Round of 32 clash.

Likewise, Priyanshu Rajawat also went down fighting against Lee Cheuk Yiu of Hong Kong in straight games (21-23, 19-21).

In the women's doubles segment, Panda sisters - Rutuparna and Swetaparna - faced a defeat against Chang Ching Hui and Yang Ching Tun of Chinese Taipei in a three-game (12-21, 21-12, 13-21) contest in 57 minutes.

In mixed doubles, Ashith Surya and Amrutha Pramuthesh were no match for Hong Kong's Lee Chun Hei Reginald and Ng Tsz Yau as they lost 8-21, 17-21 in 27 minutes.

On Wednesday, PV Sindhu, HS Prannoy, Kidambi Srikanth, Lakshya Sen among others will begin their camapign.