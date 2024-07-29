Olympics 2024: Satwik-Chirag's match cancelled, set to face Fajar-Ardianto

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty's second Group C match at the Paris Olympics 2024 was canceled on Monday following the withdrawal of their opponents Mark Lamsfuss and Marvin Seidel.



Satwik-Chirag and Lamsfuss-Seidel were scheduled to play later today, but a freak knee injury to Lamsfuss forced the German combination to withdraw from the Paris Olympics.

Along with Satwik and Chirag's match, Lucas Corvee and Ronan Labar's match against Lamsufss and Seidel, scheduled for July 30, has been canceled.

The walkover, however, will not result in points for Satwik and Chirag. The cancellation of matches meant the outcome of these matches stood deleted, reducing the group to a three-pair affair.

The remaining fixtures of Group C have been rescheduled.

The Indian pair will now run into Indonesia's World No. 7 Fajar Alfian and Muhammad Rian Ardianto in their final group match on Tuesday.

"As per BWF General Competition Regulations for group stage play, the results of all matches played, or yet to be played, involving in Group C are now considered deleted," the Badminton World Federation (BWF) announced today.

The top two pairings of the group will advance to the quarterfinals.

Satwik and Chirag made a winning start to their Paris Olympics campaign on Saturday when they defeated France's Corvee and Labar 21-17, 21-14. They are currently leading the Group C.

Meanwhile, Lakshya Sen found himself in a delicate situation, as his straight-game win over Kevin Cordon stood null and void owing to the latter's withdrawal from the Olympics due to a left elbow injury.

As announced by BWF on Sunday, Cordon won't be playing his Group L matches against Julien Carraggi and Jonatan Christie, reducing the group to a three-player affair.

For Lakshya to reach the next round, he will have to beat both Carraggi today and All England Open champion Jonatan Christe on Wednesday. The Indian shuttler is currently placed in the second spot in Group L.