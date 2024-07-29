Olympics 2024: Trouble for Lakshya, win nullified as Cordon withdraws

2020 Tokyo Olympics semi-finalist shuttler Kevin Cordon has withdrawn from the Paris 2024 Olympic Games Badminton Competition due to a left elbow injury.

As announced by BWF on Sunday, Cordon won't be taking any further part in the Group L matches against Julien Carraggi and Jonatan Christie.

Cordon's withdrawal will mean that Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen will lose the points he garnered after defeating him yesterday in the first group game.

The 22-year-old Sen had emerged victorious in a 21-8, 22-20 straight games win but that result stands cancelled now.

“As per BWF General Competition Regulations for group stage play, the results of all matches played, or yet to be played, involving Cordon in Group L are now considered deleted,” the world body said in a statement.



Cordon’s withdrawal means that Group L will now be a three-player group.

Sen, who already played his match against Cordon, will lose the two points he gained on Saturday. This means that he will have to win his next two matches – against Carragi on Monday and against Christie on Wednesday – to advance to the knockouts.

The road to knockouts becomes tougher for the Indian shuttler who is making his debut at the Olympics.

Lakshya is slated to play Julien Carragi tomorrow 29th of July and Jonatan Christie on the 31st of July in order to book a place in the pre-quarterfinals.

In the Badminton group stage, only the group topper moves forward to the next round.