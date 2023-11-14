Badminton
Japan Masters 2023: Satwik-Chirag knocked out in 1st round
Satwik-Chirag, who became world no. 1 last month, lost to world no. 21 Lu Ching Yao and Yang Po Han of Chinese Taipei in a three-setter that lasted for 63 minutes.
World no. 5 Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty made an unceremonious first round exit at the Japan Masters in Kumamoto, Japan, on Tuesday.
The Indian pair, who slipped to world no. 5 earlier this month, conceded an opening game (21-16) lead to lose the match 21-16, 18-21, 16-21.
Satwik and Chirag made a superb start, winning the opening game, but Lu and Yang held their nerves to negotiate the Indian players with their swift movement, often drawing in errors from Satwik.
The Chinese Taipei players dominated the second game and drew level. In the deciding third game, it was a close affair till the interval, with Lu and Yang leading 11-10. But after the break, Satwik and Chirag trailed 12-18.
After Lu and Yang reached on match point at 20-12, the Indians would win four points but could not resist the 16-21 defeat.
This was Satwik-Chirag's first defeat to Lu and Wang, who suffered a straight-game defeat to the Indian pair last year at the French Open Super 750.
This was the fourth time, Satwik-Chirag lost in Round of 32 on the BWF World Tour in 2023.