BWF Rankings: Steep fall for Sat-Chi; Sindhu, Prannoy stay in top 10

Men's doubles champions from the Asian Games, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, fell four places to fifth place in the most recent world rankings published by the Badminton World Federation (BWF) on Tuesday, October 31

Their inability to retain their title in last week's French Open competition in Rennes caused them to fall in the rankings. Following a 23-25, 21-19, 19-21 loss to previous world champions Hendra Setiawan and Mohammad Ahsan, the 2022 winners were eliminated from this Super 750 event in the Round of 16.

Rankireddy and Shetty had already made history during their historic 2023 Asian Games campaign in Hangzhou, China, becoming the first Indian doubles duo to reach the top of the world rankings. Since their continental triumph, they have only participated in one tournament, the French Open, defeating the local duo of Ronan Labar and Lucas Corvee in the Round of 32.

Liang Wei Kang and Wang Chang of China rose one spot to become the new World No. 1 team. In the men's doubles category, MR Arjun and Dhruv Kapila were the next-best team from India.

Sindhu retains top-10 rank

India's best women's doubles duo Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand remained in 18th place in the women's doubles rankings. Ashwini Ponappa and Tanisha Crasto, a rapidly rising duo in women's doubles, dropped a rank and are presently outside of the top 30. But if they perform well at this week's BWF Hylo Open, they will have an opportunity to advance. At 40th place in mixed doubles, India's top-ranked duo is made up of Rohan Kapoor and Sikki Reddy.

In the singles category, Kidambi Srikanth, Lakshya Sen, HS Prannoy, and PV Sindhu all retained their current positions. Despite being forced to retire due to a knee injury sustained during her match against Thailand's Supanida Katethong in the Round of 16 of the French Open, Sindhu held her ranking in the women's singles division at tenth. Aakarshi Kashyap, Ashmitha Chaliha, and Malvika Bansod, who are all in the top 50, kept their positions from the previous week.

HS Prannoy, Lakshya Sen, and Kidambi Srikanth are rated eighth, seventeenth, and 22nd in the men's singles rankings, respectively. Bronze medallist Prannoy from the Asian Games withdrew from the Rennes tournament, due to a back injury he suffered during the Asian Games in 2023, he has not taken part in any of the BWF tours of Europe. Sen and Srikanth both disappointingly lost in the first round of the French Open.

Upcoming tournaments

Although the finest Indian shuttlers have taken a break this week, they will return in November to compete in many highly anticipated events. The Asia swing will resume with back-to-back weeks of competitions including the Korea Masters (November 7–12), Japan Masters (November 14–19), China Masters (November 21–26), and Syed Modi India International (November 28–December 3).

To recover from a back injury and be ready for the Japan tournament, Prannoy, the top-ranked men's singles shuttler from India, skipped the European swing. Sen and Srikanth have been put on the Super 500 tournament player roster as well. It seems probable that Sindhu and Rankireddy/Shetty will be back for this tournament in Kumamoto, Japan.